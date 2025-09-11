EU Court Rejects Yanukovych Appeals To Lift Sanctions Politico
The European Union first imposed sanctions on Yanukovych in 2014, banning him from travelling to the EU and freezing his assets. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU reimposed sanctions on the ousted president.
Yanukovych appealed to the EU's highest court, asking that the measures be annulled on the grounds that the bloc had imposed restrictions at a time when, according to him, no criminal case had been opened against him in Ukraine and there was“no concrete evidence.”
However, on Wednesday, the General Court of the EU, part of the Court of Justice of the European Union, dismissed his action in a judgment excoriating his tenure as Ukraine's president.
In the 18-page decision, the court stated that Yanukovych's actions as head of state had“clearly contributed to the destabilization” in Ukraine, and that the EU was right to include him on its sanctions list under its legal criteria.
The court further noted that Yanukovych could not“distance himself effectively from the Russian authorities” after leaving office, highlighting his“involvement in a plan” to oust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2022.Read also: Yanukovych -era defense ministers suspected of selling hundreds of weapons system
Sanctions were also imposed against Yanukovych's son Oleksandr due to his extensive business operations in Russian-occupied Donbas. On Wednesday, the court rejected his parallel appeal to lift these restrictions.
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, in December 2023 the Court of Justice of the European Union annulled sanctions imposed two years prior by the EU Council against Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment