Enemy Drones Hit Sumy, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure

2025-09-11 12:04:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

“The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy with strike UAVs . The main strike did not hit the residential sector,” the post says.

There is a fire at the site of the strike. There is destruction and damage.

Read also: Poland finds debris from 16 Russian drones

The consequences of the attack are being investigated, the report adds.

Preliminarily, there are no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Illustrative photo

