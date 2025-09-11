Nepal's Capital Free Of Protests After Army Deployment
Nepal soldiers took charge of security operations in the capital at 22:00 local time (1615 GMT), on Tuesday, after Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli stepped down, and curfews have been imposed in the Kathmandu Valley.
The army released a statement at the time, accusing some groups of“taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.”
Soldiers have reportedly detained 27 suspected looters, as they patrol the streets, and some shops reopened during the day in the capital's Thamel commercial area, as peace returned.
A peaceful rally turned violent in Kathmandu and other parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday, leaving 30 dead and more than 1,000 others injured by yesterday, as reported by the Nepali Ministry of Health and Population.
Key state buildings, including residences of the president and the prime minister, were set on fire during the protests on Tuesday.
A total of 13,572 prisoners fled from jails across the country, during the protests, as announced by the Nepal Police.– NNN-XINHUA
