International Performing Arts Consortium Partners with Award-Winning Designer Jay Chang to Advance Accessible, AI-Driven Theater

Under this partnership, Jay Chang will lead the development of a unified visual identity for IPAC and its initiatives through his design studio, Alphatype. Ariel Imaginarium will integrate generative AI, Storytelling SupertitlesTM, and innovative multimedia stagecraft to create immersive, barrier-free performances that resonate with audiences across cultures and abilities.

"This partnership unites world-class visual design with our mission to make performing arts truly accessible," said Dr. Sophia Huang, President & CEO of IPAC and founder of Ariel Imaginarium. "Jay's exceptional design expertise, combined with Ariel's groundbreaking use of AI in theater, will help us craft productions that transcend language and cultural barriers, ensuring everyone has an equitable and enriching theater experience."

Chang, who has designed for global brands like ASUS ROG, U-ARK, and ARIEL Innovations, is excited to lend his talents to a cause that fuses art and inclusivity. "Design is most powerful when it clarifies purpose and deepens emotion," said Chang. "Working with IPAC and Ariel Imaginarium, we aim to create a cohesive brand language and audience journey that amplifies inclusion while honoring artistic intent."

Partnership Scope:



Unified Brand Identity : Comprehensive brand design for IPAC and Ariel Imaginarium, including typography, motion graphics, and digital assets.

Accessible Experience Design : Visual frameworks that integrate Storytelling SupertitlesTM and multi-language, dyslexia-friendly captions, enhancing accessibility for diverse audiences.

AI-Enhanced Storytelling : Cutting-edge AI workflows to create personalized, interactive content for program media and audience engagement. Global Campaigns : Collaborative communications across Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. to further IPAC's mission of global inclusion in the arts.

About the Partners:

Jay Chang is an award-winning designer with over 10 years of experience. He has held key roles as Art Director at Samsung Taiwan's Internet Marketing Department and Brand Manager at Vincedesign Hong Kong. His studio, Alphatype , works with global brands such as ASUS, U-ARK Technology Taiwan, and ARIEL Innovations. Jay won the IDA Brand Identity Silver Award in 2023.

Ariel Imaginarium is the innovation engine of IPAC, driven by Dr. Sophia Huang's vision of integrating AI and inclusive design into live theater. The studio pioneers the use of generative AI, Storytelling SupertitlesTM, and accessible stagecraft to create immersive experiences for all audiences.

About IPAC:

The International Performing Arts Consortium (IPAC) is a leading nonprofit organization based in Taiwan that fosters global collaboration and innovation in the performing arts. IPAC is dedicated to making live theater accessible to diverse audiences by embracing technology, inclusivity, and cross-cultural dialogue. Through partnerships and innovative productions, IPAC empowers artists to create meaningful, barrier-free experiences.

Media Contact:

Sophia Huang

President & CEO, IPAC

Email: ...d

Website:

Social Media: Ariel Imaginarium | Alphatype

