Ranveer Singh To Ajay Devgn: Best Cop Performances In Bollywood You Can't Miss

Indian cinema has gifted us some truly unforgettable cop characters, figures in khaki who embody grit, charisma, and authority in equal measure. From intense action dramas to larger-than-life entertainers, the police uniform has become a canvas for some of Bollywood's most iconic performances. And now, with Vijay Deverakonda donning the badge in Kingdom, the legacy of cinematic cops only grows stronger.

Being the most loved character of Rohit Shetty's cop universe for the audience, Simmba

In Simmba and Singham Again, Ranveer Singh brought an explosive mix of comedy, charm, and righteous anger to his role as a corrupt cop-turned-hero. His powerhouse, flamboyant style, and energetic screen presence make this a quintessential masala entertainer.

As Chulbul Pandey, Salman redefined swag. With his iconic aviators, witty one-liners, and over-the-top action, Dabangg made the cop character larger than life. Chulbul is now a pop culture phenomenon.

Ajay Devgn's powerful portrayal of Bajirao Singham set the tone for the modern-day cinematic cop universe. With his roaring dialogue delivery and commanding presence, Singham is the face of justice in Indian cinema.

While Kingdom didn't dive into a full-fledged character arc of Vijay as a cop, just watching him step into that uniform was enough to steal our hearts. His rugged screen presence, raw energy, and that magnetic aura left audiences wanting more. If this glimpse is anything to go by, we can't wait to see him embrace the role of a police officer in all its glory in the future.

Aamir as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod gave a trailblazing performance back in time, bringing realism to the role and tackling cross- border terrorism. A subject which was quite popular back in time. is equal parts brain and brawn. It remains a benchmark for how nuanced a police officer on screen can be.