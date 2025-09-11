Kunickaa Sadanand's Relationship With Kumar Sanu Was 'Toxic', Says Son Ayaan Lall
Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand's name has resurfaced in headlines, not for her film work or TV appearance, but for her past romantic involvement with iconic playback singer Kumar Sanu. While currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, her son Ayaan Lall recently made an appearance on the show in support of his mother. Post his BB stint, Ayaan sat down with host Siddharth Kannan to candidly address long-standing speculation around Kunickaa's much-publicised relationship with Sanu.
A Love Story That Left a Mark
Speaking to Kannan, Ayaan clarified that he was born well after the relationship had ended and has never personally met Kumar Sanu. However, he acknowledged the emotional significance the singer once held in his mother's life.“She used to look at him as a soulmate. It was a very important bond, but also very toxic,” he shared. Ayaan emphasized that though the relationship ended years ago, it left emotional scars that both mother and son have worked through together.
A Soft Corner, But Not Love
When asked whether Kunickaa still harbours feelings for Kumar Sanu, Ayaan gave a clear answer:“She loves the artiste, not the man.” He added that his mother has a deep respect for Sanu's musical talent, but emotionally, she has long moved on.“It isn't about obsession or ego. That chapter is closed,” he stated, reaffirming that her admiration is purely professional today.
A Unique Mother-Son Bond
Ayaan also reflected on how their personal romantic experiences overlapped, creating a rare bond.“When I had girlfriends, my mother had boyfriends,” he said, suggesting that growing together emotionally allowed them to support each other through difficult phases. This mutual understanding, he said, has only made their relationship stronger.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment