Kunickaa Sadanand's Relationship With Kumar Sanu Was 'Toxic', Says Son Ayaan Lall

2025-09-11 12:00:58
Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand's name has resurfaced in headlines, not for her film work or TV appearance, but for her past romantic involvement with iconic playback singer Kumar Sanu. While currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, her son Ayaan Lall recently made an appearance on the show in support of his mother. Post his BB stint, Ayaan sat down with host Siddharth Kannan to candidly address long-standing speculation around Kunickaa's much-publicised relationship with Sanu.

A Love Story That Left a Mark

Speaking to Kannan, Ayaan clarified that he was born well after the relationship had ended and has never personally met Kumar Sanu. However, he acknowledged the emotional significance the singer once held in his mother's life.“She used to look at him as a soulmate. It was a very important bond, but also very toxic,” he shared. Ayaan emphasized that though the relationship ended years ago, it left emotional scars that both mother and son have worked through together.

A Soft Corner, But Not Love

When asked whether Kunickaa still harbours feelings for Kumar Sanu, Ayaan gave a clear answer:“She loves the artiste, not the man.” He added that his mother has a deep respect for Sanu's musical talent, but emotionally, she has long moved on.“It isn't about obsession or ego. That chapter is closed,” he stated, reaffirming that her admiration is purely professional today.

A Unique Mother-Son Bond

Ayaan also reflected on how their personal romantic experiences overlapped, creating a rare bond.“When I had girlfriends, my mother had boyfriends,” he said, suggesting that growing together emotionally allowed them to support each other through difficult phases. This mutual understanding, he said, has only made their relationship stronger.

