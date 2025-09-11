IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Engineer And Officer Posts

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: If you're an engineering graduate seeking a government job (PSU job), this is a fantastic opportunity. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced vacancies for Grade A Engineer and Officer positions. This recruitment offers not only a golden career opportunity but also a chance to work in one of India's top companies. The last date to apply online is September 21, 2025.

IOCL Exam and Admit Card Dates



Admit Card Release Date: October 17, 2025 Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam: October 31, 2025

Who Can Apply for IOCL Recruitment?

Candidates must have an engineering degree to apply for this recruitment. Complete details of qualifications for different posts are provided in IOCL's detailed notification, which you can check below-

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Official Notification Check Here

What is the Selection Process?

Candidate selection will be done in three stages-



Computer Based Test (CBT)- It will consist of 100 objective questions. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The exam duration will be 150 minutes.

Group Discussion and Group Task (GD, GT) Personal Interview (PI)

What is the Application Fee?

SC, ST, and PwD candidates do not have to pay any application fee. All other category candidates will have to pay a fee of INR 500. Candidates should note that they will have to bear the bank and transaction charges applicable on online payments.

How to Apply for IOCL Bharti 2025?



First, visit the official IOCL website iocl.

Go to the careers section, register, and enter your name, email, and mobile number.

Fill out the online application form and enter all details carefully.

Upload your passport-size photo, signature, and left thumb impression.

Pay the application fee online and submit the form. After submission, download a copy of the application and keep it safe.

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Direct Link to Apply