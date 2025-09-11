PM Modi: Mohan Bhagwat Dedicated Entire Life To Societal Transformation, Strengthening Spirit Of Harmony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, recognising his contributions, leadership, and personal qualities.

Taking to social media platform 'X', PM Modi said: "Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.”

He added, "On the special occasion of his 75th birthday, penned a few thoughts on Mohan Ji and his inspiring personality. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of Maa Bharti."

In a detailed blog post, PM Modi reflected on Bhagwat's early journey in the RSS, his influence on national movements, and his leadership style.

"Mohan Bhagwat Ji has always been a strong votary of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

He began by marking the significance of the date, September 11 and said, "This day evokes two contrasting remembrances. The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic Chicago address... The second is the gruesome 9/11 attacks, when this very principle came under attack thanks to the menace of terrorism and radicalism."

He added that the date also marks the birthday of "a personality who, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity."

"For lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully referred to as Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak... Yes, I am referring to Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, whose 75th birthday is, incidentally, falling in the same year when the RSS marks its centenary."

Reflecting on his personal association, PM Modi said, "My association with Mohan Ji's family has been very deep. I have had the good fortune of working closely with Mohan Ji's father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat Ji."

He recalled Madhukarrao's role in nation-building and his influence on Mohan Bhagwat's upbringing: "Such was Madhukarrao Ji's passion towards nation-building that it groomed his son, Mohanrao, to work towards India's regeneration. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao prepared another Parasmani in Mohanrao."

Discussing the role of a 'Pracharak', PM Modi clarified common misconceptions: "Upon hearing the word 'Pracharak', one may mistakenly think it refers to someone who is simply doing Prachar or campaigning... But those familiar with the working of the RSS understand that the Pracharak tradition is at the core of the organisation's work."

He added that Bhagwat's early years as a Pracharak coincided with a difficult period in India's history: "This was the time the draconian Emergency was imposed... Mohan Ji and countless RSS Swayamsevaks worked extensively in rural and backward areas of Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha."

Highlighting Bhagwat's journey through various key roles in the RSS, PM Modi noted: "Bhagwat Ji held various positions in the RSS. He performed each and every one of those duties with great dexterity."

He recalled Bhagwat's role as Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh during the 1990s, his deep grassroots engagement in Bihar, his elevation as Sarkaryawah in 2000, and his current leadership as Sarsanghchalak since 2009.

"Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organisational responsibility... Mohan Ji has also brought to it his own strength, intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, all of which is inspired by the principle of Nation First," the PM said.

He further talked about Bhagwat's leadership style, PM Modi emphasised two key qualities: "If I can think of two attributes Mohan Ji has held close to his heart and imbibed in his work style, they are continuity and adaptation."

PM Modi appreciated Bhagwat's natural connect with the youth, his openness to change, and his public engagement in a digital era.

"Broadly speaking, Bhagwat Ji's tenure will be considered the most transformative period in the 100-year journey of the RSS," he wrote, noting key changes such as the uniform transformation and modifications in training programs.

Remembering the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi praised Bhagwat's leadership during the crisis:

"Continuing the traditional RSS activities became challenging... Mohan Ji suggested increased usage of technology."

He added, "We also lost many of our hardworking Swayamsevaks, but such was the inspiration of Mohan Ji that their determination never wavered."

Recounting an earlier event, he said: "During the inauguration of the Madhav Netra Chikitsalaya in Nagpur, I had remarked that the RSS is like an Akshayavat, an eternal banyan tree... The dedication with which Mohan Bhagwat Ji has committed himself to nurturing and advancing these values is truly inspirational."

Highlighting Bhagwat's personal qualities, the PM added, "Another admirable quality of Mohan Ji's personality is his soft-spoken nature. He is blessed with an exceptional ability to listen."

He acknowledged Bhagwat's involvement in national campaigns: "From Swachh Bharat Mission to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, he always urges the entire RSS family to add vigour through these movements."

He also mentioned Bhagwat's“Panch Parivartan” framework for societal well-being, which includes social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national selfhood, and civic duties.

"Mohan Ji embodies both clear vision and decisive action in abundance," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Bhagwat Ji has always been a strong votary of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a firm believer in India's diversity and the celebration of so many different cultures and traditions."

PM Modi also shared insights into Bhagwat's hobbies:

"Few people know that he is very versatile in various Indian musical instruments. His passion for reading can be seen in several of his speeches and interactions."

Concluding his note, PM Modi reflected on the RSS's centenary year:

"It is also a pleasant coincidence that this year, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti and the RSS centenary celebrations are on the same day... We have a very wise and hardworking Sarsanghchalak in Mohan Ji, steering the organisation in these times."

"Mohan Ji is a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, showing that when we rise above boundaries and consider everyone as our own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood and equality in society. I once again wish Mohan Ji a long and healthy life in service of Maa Bharti," he concluded.