Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Update On Private Placement
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) provides the following update on timing, further to its announcement of 19 August 2025 (TSX-V 18 August, 2025) in relation to the non-brokered private placement of common shares announced therein (the "Offering").
The Company now expects to close the Offering in a single tranche with the closing to occur in the week commencing Monday 15 September, 2025.
As advised previously, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the engineering program, an essential step toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company's Tiros project, as well as for general working capital purposes.
None of the securities to be issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.
