MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) AGFA HealthCare Strengthens Market Position in KLAS Enterprise Imaging Report 2025

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY, Sept 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AGFA HealthCare has been recognized by KLAS Research for significant satisfaction gains. Customer satisfaction with AGFA's Enterprise Imaging VNA and XERO® Viewer has increased significantly over the past 18 months, with both solutions named Best in KLAS 2025 winners.

KLAS Report - Enterprise Imaging 2025

Report highlights:



Significant Gains: customer satisfaction with AGFA's VNA increased by 13 points on a 100-point scale over the past 18 months - the largest improvement in the segment. Both VNA and Viewer were named Best in KLAS 2025 winners.

Top Scores: XERO® Viewerachieved a 90.0 score, and the Enterprise Imaging VNA reached 87.4 points.

Customer Endorsements: respondents praised AGFA for better QA and upgrades, stronger EHR integration and web viewing, and more open dialogue. Customers also noted improved responsiveness, executive check-ins, and proactive account teams. Future Outlook: customers are optimistic about the roadmap, with particular confidence in cloud and AI developments.

In September 2025, one interviewed customer - from a position of Chief of Radiology - said:

"AGFA HealthCare's support and overall customer service are getting better, and we are seeing AGFA HealthCare becoming more involved. They seem to be cleaning up some of the challenges they have had in years past and looking ahead with cloud and AI. We have talked with them about their RUBEE platform, and while I am not sure what the future holds, it is good to see the direction they are going."

A PACS Administrator interviewee, commented in September 2025.

"The market is moving toward the cloud, though I don't know that we are ready to make that jump. It is early to say, but I can see us looking at disaster recovery and maybe more things down the road. AGFA HealthCare has been good at talking with us about our path and sharing what they are doing. It doesn't feel like those conversations are from a sales point of view. It is more that AGFA HealthCare is making sure we know our options. They have also talked about AI and the platform, and we will explore that as we start to add AI in the future."

Discover the next generation of Enterprise Imaging. Meet our team at RSNA 2025 and experience how AGFA HealthCare's award-winning solutions and "flow" can transform imaging in your organization.

Learn more in the KLAS Enterprise Imaging 2025 Report.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO and RUBEE are registered trademarks of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Best in KLAS is a registered trademark of KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Jessica Baldry

Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare

...

+44 7583 203971

Kara Clarke

Director of Marketing North America

...

Viviane Dictus

Corporate Press Relations

...

+32 3 444 71 24

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare