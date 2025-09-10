Arab Culture At Brazil's 29Th Immigrant Festival
According to a statement from the Immigration Museum, there will be a Palestinian craft workshop and exhibitions of crafts from Sudan and Iraq. Iraq will also be represented among the more than 40 culinary spaces at the festival, along with recipes from Syria and Lebanon. The cultures of Arab countries are just some of those featured at the festival, which will also include specialties from Mexico, Italy, Austria, Cameroon, and Bulgaria, as well as K-pop workshops from South Korea and Afghan dance.
In addition to celebrating the cultures of various nationalities and regions, the Immigration Museum itself-which was once an immigrant hostel-will be a focus of the festival. A guided tour of the Center for Preservation, Research, and Reference (CPPR) will take visitors through the entire museum building, including areas that are usually closed off to the public.
To attend, visitors simply need to bring one kilogram of food on the day of the event in exchange for admission. The collected supplies will be donated to Arsenal da Esperança, an organization located on the museum grounds that provides daily support to 1,200 men in vulnerable social situations. Other museum attractions, such as the steam train ride and the café, will be open during the festival, but they will not be free of charge.Quick facts:
29th Immigrant Festival
September 27-28, 2025
9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Free admission, subject to venue capacity
Immigration Museum, Rua Visconde de Parnaíba, 1,316, Mooca, São Paulo, Brazil
More information is available at this link .
