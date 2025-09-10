Apple Wave Analysis 10 September 2025

Apple: ⬇️ Sell

– Apple broke daily Rising Wedge

– Likely to fall to support level 225.00

Apple recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance level 240.00 (which also reversed the price in March) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area started the active downward correction which then broke the daily Rising Wedge from August.

Apple can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 225.00 (low of the previous correction 2 from August).