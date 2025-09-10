AUX Commences Trading On Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Launching New Chapter In Global Growth
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - AUX Electric Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 2580), the core air conditioning business of AUX Group, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 2nd. As the third major Chinese air conditioning company to list on the exchange, the event marks a milestone for the industry reflecting AUX's philosophy of "quality as the cornerstone, innovation as the soul."
