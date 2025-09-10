Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Is 'One To Watch'



OptimumBank has delivered record earnings and profitability, with 2024 net income of $13.1 million and Core ROAE above 23 percent, all achieved without credit losses for the past seven years.

The company expects to surpass $1.2 billion in assets by the end of 2025 and projects continued growth to $1.5 to $1.6 billion by year-end 2026, supported by a clean balance sheet and no exposure to long-dated, low-yield bonds.

OptimumBank achieved SBA Preferred Lender status in just over two years and grew its SBA lending program from zero, demonstrating rapid execution and small business demand.

Strategic investments in a new digital core platform are expected to enhance scalability and user experience.

OptimumBank maintains a strong capital position and disciplined underwriting, with Tier 1 capital well above regulatory minimums and significant institutional ownership, including a notable position held by Alliance Bernstein. OPHC trades at a significant discount relative to peers, despite stronger growth, credit quality, and returns, creating an attractive entry point for investors.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC) is a single bank holding company that owns 100% of OptimumBank, a community bank headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. OptimumBank offers relationship-driven banking available in person, by phone, and online, serving both local and international clients by offering an alternative to the high fees and impersonal service of larger institutions. Its expertise in real estate and commercial lending has made it a preferred partner for borrowers seeking knowledgeable, accessible financial support.

Driven by disciplined execution and a commitment to local relationships, OptimumBank has experienced substantial organic growth, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing community banks in the region. The company has surpassed $1 billion in total assets and remains focused on scaling...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN