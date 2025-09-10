Ministry Launches Educational Guide For Private Schools And Kindergartens
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the launch of the first edition of a guide for educational systems in private schools and kindergartens for 2025 during a press conference held yesterday.
The guide aims to standardise administrative and educational procedures in private schools, ensure compliance with national standards, enhance transparency in accreditation and evaluation processes, and support educational diversity by offering multiple systems, such as the British and American curricula, the International Baccalaureate, and others, to meet the needs of the local and international community.
Director of the Ministry's Private Schools and Kindergartens Department Dr Rania Mohamed said that the launch of this guide reflects Qatar's commitment to developing an integrated educational environment in private schools, based on quality, transparency, and excellence. She emphasised that it represents a regulatory and procedural reference that helps schools, parents, and students make informed educational decisions.
Dr Rania added that the guide reflects the ministry's strategic direction in supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 by building an educated generation capable of creativity, innovation, and global competitiveness. She noted that the philosophy of education in Qatar is based on providing equal opportunities for all students, developing critical thinking and analytical skills, and promoting the values of responsibility and openness to other cultures.
She explained that the preparation of the guide went through a meticulous process that extended from December 2023 to June 2025. The review included a review of national policies and relevant legislation, a study of the various educational systems applied in private schools, and an examination of international best practices. Education experts, educational supervisors, and private schools, were also involved before being subjected to final review and approval by the ministry's specialised committees.
Dr Rania explained that the guide includes a comprehensive definition of the approved educational systems, their accreditation requirements, and their assessment mechanisms. It also includes a chapter on the BTEC curriculum, which covers specialised professional tracks such as business and engineering, and an appendix detailing the names of the schools that implement each system. This will help parents choose the appropriate system for their children based on clear and transparent criteria. (QNA)
