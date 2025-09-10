Global Condemnation Of Israeli Attack On Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several countries strongly condemned Israel's strikes on a residential compound in Doha that targeted several Hamas leaders, describing the attack as a threat to Qatar's sovereignty and regional security. Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lin Jian said that China is deeply concerned that the strike will further escalate regional tensions, and is dissatisfied with the actions of relevant parties that deliberately undermine the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, stressing that force cannot bring peace to the Middle East, while dialogue and negotiation are the main way out of the crisis.
He added that China urges some major countries to prioritise peace and stability in the region, adopt a just and responsible stance, and work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending the war, and de-escalating tensions in the region. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced yesterday that she will push for sanctions against Israel and a partial suspension of trade over its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Her remarks, delivered before the European Parliament, come amid deep divisions within the 27-member bloc regarding its stance on Israel and the Palestinians. It remains unclear whether there is sufficient support among member states to approve the proposed sanctions and trade restrictions. She added that the man-made famine must never be used as a weapon of war and that what is happening in Gaza is unacceptable.
She acknowledged that the EU's failure to respond decisively to Israel's actions in Gaza has been deeply troubling.
To break the current political deadlock, von der Leyen proposed suspending bilateral aid to Israel and halting all payments to Gaza - except for those directed toward civil society projects. She also called for a partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, specifically in regard to trade measures.
Also, the European Commission President pledged to impose sanctions on Israeli extremist ministers and violent settlers. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the attack represented a "hindrance to diplomatic efforts" aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. He expressed Japan's solidarity with Qatar and urged Israel to return to negotiations.
Hayashi underlined Qatar's pivotal role in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages, warning that the Israeli strikes could undermine the negotiating process and further complicate efforts to achieve peace in the region.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the strikes would complicate efforts to reach a peace agreement and risk further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Wong underlined that the attack undermines Qatar's role in supporting ceasefire efforts and the release of hostages. "The Australian government believes this was the wrong thing to do. Qatar, as you know, has been one of the parties seeking an immediate ceasefire. It has been working with the US on the return of hostages," Wong told ABC News yesterday.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the Israeli strikes constitute a violation of Qatar's territorial integrity and international law. In a post on the X, she said: "Any escalation of violence in the region must now be avoided. Sweden will continue to support all efforts to ensure the release of hostages, unhindered humanitarian access and a ceasefire in Gaza."
The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo expressed deep concern over the Israeli attack on Doha, adding that it threatens to worsen an already fragile regional situation. Tunisia expresses its solidarity and support for Qatar and backs its efforts to defend its sanctity, sovereignty, national security, the integrity of its territory, and the safety of its citizens, extending sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack.
The Iraqi Presidency said the attack constitutes a clear breach of international legal norms and UN charters, and a blatant infringement on Qatar's sovereignty. It warned that such actions pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. The Presidency also stressed that the attack reflects Israel's continued policy of violence and intimidation against the Palestinian people.
The Council of the League of Arab States reaffirmed its absolute rejection and strongest condemnation of this aggression, describing it as a serious violation of the sovereignty of an Arab state, a dangerous escalation, and an unacceptable breach that threatens international peace and security. The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) said it strongly condemns Israeli attack on Doha and called on the international community to take urgent action to halt such acts and to work toward restoring peace and stability in the region. (QNA)
He added that China urges some major countries to prioritise peace and stability in the region, adopt a just and responsible stance, and work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending the war, and de-escalating tensions in the region. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced yesterday that she will push for sanctions against Israel and a partial suspension of trade over its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Her remarks, delivered before the European Parliament, come amid deep divisions within the 27-member bloc regarding its stance on Israel and the Palestinians. It remains unclear whether there is sufficient support among member states to approve the proposed sanctions and trade restrictions. She added that the man-made famine must never be used as a weapon of war and that what is happening in Gaza is unacceptable.
She acknowledged that the EU's failure to respond decisively to Israel's actions in Gaza has been deeply troubling.
To break the current political deadlock, von der Leyen proposed suspending bilateral aid to Israel and halting all payments to Gaza - except for those directed toward civil society projects. She also called for a partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, specifically in regard to trade measures.
Also, the European Commission President pledged to impose sanctions on Israeli extremist ministers and violent settlers. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the attack represented a "hindrance to diplomatic efforts" aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. He expressed Japan's solidarity with Qatar and urged Israel to return to negotiations.
Hayashi underlined Qatar's pivotal role in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages, warning that the Israeli strikes could undermine the negotiating process and further complicate efforts to achieve peace in the region.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the strikes would complicate efforts to reach a peace agreement and risk further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Wong underlined that the attack undermines Qatar's role in supporting ceasefire efforts and the release of hostages. "The Australian government believes this was the wrong thing to do. Qatar, as you know, has been one of the parties seeking an immediate ceasefire. It has been working with the US on the return of hostages," Wong told ABC News yesterday.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the Israeli strikes constitute a violation of Qatar's territorial integrity and international law. In a post on the X, she said: "Any escalation of violence in the region must now be avoided. Sweden will continue to support all efforts to ensure the release of hostages, unhindered humanitarian access and a ceasefire in Gaza."
The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo expressed deep concern over the Israeli attack on Doha, adding that it threatens to worsen an already fragile regional situation. Tunisia expresses its solidarity and support for Qatar and backs its efforts to defend its sanctity, sovereignty, national security, the integrity of its territory, and the safety of its citizens, extending sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack.
The Iraqi Presidency said the attack constitutes a clear breach of international legal norms and UN charters, and a blatant infringement on Qatar's sovereignty. It warned that such actions pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. The Presidency also stressed that the attack reflects Israel's continued policy of violence and intimidation against the Palestinian people.
The Council of the League of Arab States reaffirmed its absolute rejection and strongest condemnation of this aggression, describing it as a serious violation of the sovereignty of an Arab state, a dangerous escalation, and an unacceptable breach that threatens international peace and security. The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) said it strongly condemns Israeli attack on Doha and called on the international community to take urgent action to halt such acts and to work toward restoring peace and stability in the region. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment