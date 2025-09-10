Cabinet Slams Israeli Attack Security, Legal Teams Formed
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha, September 10 (QNA) - HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held yesterday at the Amiri Diwan.
Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al- Mohannadi stated the following: At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet condemned in the strongest terms the criminal and cowardly Israeli attack, which constitutes state terrorism, and which targeted on Tuesday the residential headquarters of a number of members of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement in Doha. This attack is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, a serious threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents, and a blatant breach of all international laws and norms.
The Cabinet reiterated that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security, preserve its sovereignty, stand with its brothers and friends, and support the just causes of peoples. It will not tolerate this criminal attack, which came at a time when the State of Qatar is making its utmost efforts to establish peace in the region. This proves the aggressive tendencies of the Israeli government, the state terrorism it practices, its disregard for the United Nations Charter and international laws, and its disregard for the sovereignty of states and the sanctity of their territories. This requires a firm stance from the international community and decisive measures to deter the reckless, irresponsible, and unanticipated consequences of Israeli practices, which are likely to undermine the foundations of regional security and world peace.
The Cabinet voiced its sincere condolences and sympathy for the martyrdom of Lance Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al- Dosari, who was martyred while performing his duties at the Israeli target site, asking Allah to have mercy on him and to inspire his family with patience and solace.
The Cabinet also voiced its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs who were killed in the treacherous Israeli attack, which also resulted in a number of injuries among security personnel and civilians, wishing them a speedy recovery.
The Cabinet expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to the fraternal and friendly countries, and the regional and international organizations and bodies that rushed to condemn and denounce the treacherous Israeli attack and declared their support for the State of Qatar. This was in a global consensus that embodied the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with Qatar and its people, and its firm stances for peace, justice, and the rights of peoples.
The Cabinet then listened to a briefing from HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani on the facts of the Israeli attack, the security measures and procedures that were taken, and the efforts made to contain its repercussions. The Cabinet decided to assign HE the Minister of Interior to form a team headed by His Excellency to review all measures taken in such cases.
The Cabinet also decided to form a legal team headed by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi to take all legal measures against the treacherous Israeli attack, considering it an assault on the state's sovereignty and a flagrant violation of international law, conventions, and norms.
Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al- Mohannadi stated the following: At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet condemned in the strongest terms the criminal and cowardly Israeli attack, which constitutes state terrorism, and which targeted on Tuesday the residential headquarters of a number of members of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement in Doha. This attack is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, a serious threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents, and a blatant breach of all international laws and norms.
The Cabinet reiterated that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security, preserve its sovereignty, stand with its brothers and friends, and support the just causes of peoples. It will not tolerate this criminal attack, which came at a time when the State of Qatar is making its utmost efforts to establish peace in the region. This proves the aggressive tendencies of the Israeli government, the state terrorism it practices, its disregard for the United Nations Charter and international laws, and its disregard for the sovereignty of states and the sanctity of their territories. This requires a firm stance from the international community and decisive measures to deter the reckless, irresponsible, and unanticipated consequences of Israeli practices, which are likely to undermine the foundations of regional security and world peace.
The Cabinet voiced its sincere condolences and sympathy for the martyrdom of Lance Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al- Dosari, who was martyred while performing his duties at the Israeli target site, asking Allah to have mercy on him and to inspire his family with patience and solace.
The Cabinet also voiced its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs who were killed in the treacherous Israeli attack, which also resulted in a number of injuries among security personnel and civilians, wishing them a speedy recovery.
The Cabinet expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to the fraternal and friendly countries, and the regional and international organizations and bodies that rushed to condemn and denounce the treacherous Israeli attack and declared their support for the State of Qatar. This was in a global consensus that embodied the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with Qatar and its people, and its firm stances for peace, justice, and the rights of peoples.
The Cabinet then listened to a briefing from HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani on the facts of the Israeli attack, the security measures and procedures that were taken, and the efforts made to contain its repercussions. The Cabinet decided to assign HE the Minister of Interior to form a team headed by His Excellency to review all measures taken in such cases.
The Cabinet also decided to form a legal team headed by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi to take all legal measures against the treacherous Israeli attack, considering it an assault on the state's sovereignty and a flagrant violation of international law, conventions, and norms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment