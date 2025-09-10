Amir, UAE President Discuss Implicationsof Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan held a meeting at the Amiri Diwan yesterday, where they discussed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support them across various fields, in addition to discussing the regional and international developments and efforts to achieve peace and stability, which will benefit all peoples of the region.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the UAE president and the accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure with this visit, which reflects the depth of relations between the two fraternal countries.
The president of the UAE reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures it may take to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and people.
The UAE president stressed that the Israeli aggression constitutes a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and all international laws and norms, and undermines the security, stability, and prospects for peace in the region. In this context, he praised the efforts of His Highness the Amir to achieve peace and stability in the region.
In this regard, His Highness the Amir voiced his deep appreciation to the President of the UAE for his solidarity, sincere fraternal feelings, and his country's supportive stance toward Qatar and its people.
During the meeting, His Highness the Amir and the UAE president exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern, mainly the current situation in the Middle East, particularly regarding the ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the optimal way to overcome regional crises and maintain regional and global security.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.
On the UAE's side, the meeting was attended by Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HE Advisor to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, HE Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, HE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, HE Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and a number of members of the accompanying delegation.
Following the meeting, His Highness the Amir and the UAE President held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged views and opinions on a number of issues of mutual interest.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the President of the UAE and his accompanying delegation.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said yesterday that he discussed with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan the repercussions of the blatant Israeli aggression on Qatar's sovereignty and the security of the region.
In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said that he welcomed his brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al- Nahyan in his fraternal solidarity visit, in which they discussed the repercussions of the blatant Israeli aggression on Qatar's sovereignty and the security of the region, reiterating the condemnation of this serious violation of all international norms and laws, which calls for concerted international efforts to put an end to this reckless behavior. (QNA)
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led the farewell of the UAE President upon his departure along with the accompanying delegation from the Doha International Airport after concluding a fraternal visit to the country.
The UAE president was also seen off by His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Also present were HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.
The President of the UAE was accompanied by Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and a number of Their Highnesses and ministers.
Earlier, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al -Nahyan upon his and the accompanying delegation's arrival at Doha International Airport, on a fraternal visit to the country.
Also present to welcome the president of the UAE was His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and other dignitaries.
