AEG Europe Named Among 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces

AEG Europe has been recognized by the Inspiring Workplaces Group as one of the 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces, which recognizes excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement, and inclusive leadership.

The recognition follows AEG Europe's its earlier recognition this year as one of the Top 25 Most Inspiring Workplaces in Europe and reflects the incredible work of the company's teams across the region.

“To be recognized on a global scale is an incredible honor,” said Kirstie Loveridge, Executive Vice President for People & Culture, AEG Europe.“This recognition belongs to every colleague who makes AEG more than a place to work - they make it a place where people feel inspired, supported, and empowered to make a difference.”

AEG Europe operates some of region's most iconic venues, including The O2 in London, and is a division of AEG, the leader in sports and live entertainment with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

To learn more about the Inspiring Workplaces Group and the 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces, please click here .