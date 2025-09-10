AEG Europe Named Among 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces
The recognition follows AEG Europe's its earlier recognition this year as one of the Top 25 Most Inspiring Workplaces in Europe and reflects the incredible work of the company's teams across the region.
“To be recognized on a global scale is an incredible honor,” said Kirstie Loveridge, Executive Vice President for People & Culture, AEG Europe.“This recognition belongs to every colleague who makes AEG more than a place to work - they make it a place where people feel inspired, supported, and empowered to make a difference.”
AEG Europe operates some of region's most iconic venues, including The O2 in London, and is a division of AEG, the leader in sports and live entertainment with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.
To learn more about the Inspiring Workplaces Group and the 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces, please click here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment