UNFCCC Joins Climate Week NYC 2025 Panel: How AI Is Disrupting Sustainability Reporting

MENAFN - 3BL) September 10, 2025 /3BL/ - Artificial intelligence is impacting sustainability disclosure and reporting worldwide across industries, capital markets, governments and the United Nations.

James Grabert, mitigation division head of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be participating in“How AI Is Disrupting Sustainability Reporting” on Sept. 23 during Climate Week NYC. Registration is now open for the event .

In addition to Grabert, speakers include Matthew Gardner, managing partner, SustainServ; Julie Kae, vice president, sustainability and DE&I, QLIK, and executive director, QLIK; Michelle Marks, managing partner, Ideas on Purpose; Jerome Cloetens, founder and CEO, Palau Project; and Dave Armon, executive vice chairman, 3BL.

Sustainability reporting and disclosure is evolving rapidly. AI automates data collection and analysis at unprecedented speed and is improving our understanding of how sustainability performance can drive business performance.

Meanwhile, traditional models for how companies collect, compile and communicate relevant information about their organization are changing rapidly-stakeholders want information year-round across multiple channels and seek more granular analyses about the companies they are interested in.

At this event AI's potential and shortcomings–and the risk of standing on the sidelines–will be at the center of a dynamic conversation with five trailblazers in corporate sustainability, communications and artificial and business intelligence.

What We'll Explore:



AI-Enhanced Reporting: How intelligent data platforms are transforming sustainability data collection, analysis, and insight generation while enabling more strategic communications. But questions about data bias and objectivity cannot be minimized.

Beyond Annual Reports: Why leading companies are expanding to multi-channel sustainability communications-digital hubs, targeted content, and ongoing stakeholder engagement. The New Discovery Landscape: How AI-powered search changes where stakeholders encounter your sustainability story, requiring content optimized for both human engagement and AI comprehension.

Featured Perspectives:



Data & Analytics: How AI-powered business intelligence transforms sustainability data management and creates opportunities for more compelling storytelling.

Strategy & Implementation: Global consulting expertise on integrating AI capabilities while maintaining strategic focus on material issues and stakeholder authenticity.

Communications Innovation: Approaches to creating credible and informative sustainability content that engages stakeholders across multiple channels. Real-World Application: Hear from a practitioner on how they are integrating AI into their operations and strategies.

Who Should Attend: CSOs, CCOs, IROs, and sustainability professionals navigating the intersection of AI capabilities, reporting requirements, and stakeholder engagement in an increasingly complex communications landscape



Contact:

Travis Small

Slowey McManus Communications

617-538-9041 (cell)



September 23rd - 3pm to 6pm

The Empire State Building, 350 5th Ave NYC

RSVP HERE

Please be advised that photographs and/or video recordings may be taken at this event. By attending, you are consenting to your likeness being captured and used for promotional and archival purposes on our website and social media platforms.

