Joint Statement On U.S.-EU Space Cooperation

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the European Union on the occasion of the 13th U.S.-EU Space Dialogue.

Begin Text

Officials from the United States and the European Union met for the 13th U.S.-EU Space Dialogue September 8-9 in Washington, D.C. to discuss key areas in the space domain to deepen mutually beneficial partnerships, including a roundtable with U.S. industry leaders. The delegations discussed topics ranging from spaceflight safety and space security concerns to reducing barriers to trade and commerce in the space sector. In the area of commercial space, the U.S. and EU delegations recalled the Joint Statement agreed between President Trump and European Commission President von der Leyen on August 21, 2025, to pursue fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade and investment. The Dialogue also strengthened longstanding synchronization between the United States and European Union on both Global Navigation Satellite Systems and Earth observation activities.

The U.S. delegation was led by Senior Bureau Official for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs John Thompson and Deputy Assistant Secretary Mary Bischoping from the Bureau of Emerging Threats. E Senior Official Tom Lersten delivered opening remarks on behalf of the U.S. Delegation. The delegation included representatives from the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Interior, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Communications Commission, and the White House Office of the National Cyber Director. U.S. delegates emphasized that shared prioritization enables the United States and the European Union to cohesively address space-related security threats and promote innovation by leveraging cutting-edge commercial capabilities in support of U.S. and EU space activities.

The European Union delegation was led by European Commission Director for Space Development and Innovation at the Directorate General for Defence Industry and Space (DG-DEFIS) Catherine Kavvada and European External Action Service Special Envoy for Space Marjolijn van Deelen. The delegation also included representatives from the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites and the European Space Agency.

The delegations agreed to continue the well-established practice of regular dialogues at the senior official level, and the European Union looks forward to hosting the 14th iteration in Brussels.

End Text

