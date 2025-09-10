Ethereum Long Positions Hit 59% As Traders Increase Market Exposure

- KuCoin reported the largest long exposure at $987.25 million compared with $354.03 million in short interest

%Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) trading registered a significant shift in long-to-short ratios as buying activity increased across major exchanges. Data showed that overall, 59.41% of open positions favored longs against 40.59% allocated to shorts. This distribution represented $143.04 million in long exposure compared with $97.74 million in short interest. The move marked a change in positioning as traders responded to price action.

Major Exchanges Report Skewed Ratios

A deeper observation of a post on X by Ted Pillows indicates that %Binance data recorded 61.96% of open interest on the long side compared with 38.04% short. Long exposure reached $37.33 million, while shorts stood at $22.92 million. OKX reported 69.51% longs against 30.49% shorts. Traders held $29.42 million in long positions versus $12.90 million in shorts.









Bybit registered 73.46% of activity on the long side with only 26.54% short. Long positions accounted for $11.71 million, and shorts totaled $4.23 million. KuCoin reported the most pronounced imbalance at 73.61% long compared with 26.39% short. KuCoin long interest reached $987.25 million, while short positions totaled $354.03 million.

Short Dominance on Select Platforms

Gate diverged from the broader trend, with shorts accounting for 57.26% compared with 42.74% longs. Notional values reached $23.28 million in shorts and $17.37 million in longs. WhiteBIT also leaned toward shorts, with 68.26% of positions against 31.74% longs. Short exposure reached $2.57 million, while longs totaled $1.19 million.

BingX recorded near-equal distribution, with 51.24% shorts and 48.76% longs. Long interest measured $3.94 million, while shorts stood at $4.14 million. MEXC showed a similar balance, reporting 50.85% longs and 49.15% shorts. Notional values equaled $4.34 million in longs against $4.19 million in shorts.

Smaller Platforms Report Balanced Activity

Bitunix reported a slight lean toward longs with 57.01% of positions compared with 42.99% shorts. The platform recorded $2.35 million in long positions and $1.77 million in short activity. Across exchanges, Ethereum's positioning leaned toward long exposure, though variations were clear between trading venues.

KuCoin maintained the largest notional long volume, exceeding other platforms by a wide margin. By contrast, Gate and WhiteBIT showed higher levels of short interest, diverging from the broader market's positioning. The reported data illustrated how Ethereum traders distributed exposure across multiple platforms.

Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Bitget carried stronger long-side activity. Gate and WhiteBIT presented opposite trends, favoring shorts. Platforms such as BingX, MEXC, and Bitunix demonstrated more balanced positioning. The ratios captured how exchanges reported exposure in the current trading session.