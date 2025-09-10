Weight Loss Guide: Which Roti Is Best For Weight Loss? Expert Advice And Tips

Choosing the right type of roti can make a big difference in your weight loss journey. This guide explores the healthiest options and expert tips to help you enjoy your meals while staying on track.

Rotis are healthier than rice. Rice is high in carbs, which can lead to weight gain and increased blood sugar. That's why people with diabetes or those looking to slim down often avoid it. In South India, many dieters choose rotis over rice.

There are many types of rotis, including ragi, jowar, and wheat. Have you ever checked the nutritional content of your roti? What nutrients does each type offer? Let's hear what renowned oncologist Dr. Mohan Vamsi has to say about the benefits of different rotis.

Ragi roti is a healthy food packed with calcium, iron, fiber, and antioxidants. It aids digestion, boosts blood levels, helps with healthy weight loss, and promotes heart health.

Jowar roti is a popular choice for weight loss. It's rich in iron, gluten-free, and loaded with nutrients. It helps regulate blood sugar and improves digestion.

Jowar roti is a good alternative to wheat roti. These rotis are rich in selenium, iron, calcium, magnesium, and other beneficial nutrients.

High in protein and fiber, sattu roti promotes healthy weight loss and helps control blood sugar. It's also a good source of iron, selenium, calcium, and zinc.

Wheat Roti is a regular part of many diets. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, its fiber content helps lower cholesterol and protects against heart disease.

Barley roti is high in fiber and other nutrients. It helps regulate blood sugar, reduces appetite, and keeps you feeling full, making it helpful for weight loss. This roti can help with weight management.