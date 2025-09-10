'You're Already Successful': Indian Professional's F-1 Visa Rejection Sparks Debate Online

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian professional's experience of being denied a US student visa has struck a chord online, after he shared the details on Reddit. Despite a well-established career, including over four years at Amazon as a senior investigation and risk specialist, his F-1 visa application for an MBA in Global Management at the City University of Seattle was denied.

According to the applicant, the visa officer handed him the rejection slip while remarking,“You're already successful.” He believes the officer viewed his career achievements as a reason not to pursue further studies in the US.

Reflecting on the outcome, the applicant admitted that his answers during the interview may not have convincingly explained why the MBA was essential for his career growth. He plans to reapply, this time focusing on how the programme would help him return to India and transition into senior leadership roles.

“This was a lesson learned,” he wrote in his post.“If you already have a stable career, you need to show the officer that your current success is only a stepping stone, and that your chosen programme is critical for achieving a higher goal you can't reach otherwise.”

Visa experts say this case underlines two key factors in student visa interviews: applicants must clearly link their chosen course to their long-term career goals and establish strong ties to their home country to demonstrate intent to return.

The Reddit post has garnered widespread reactions, with many users sharing similar experiences and offering advice. One commenter noted that the choice of university often plays a role, writing,“Unfortunately, unless you enroll in a much more reputable school, I don't think your visa will get approved. City University of Seattle ranks VERY low, and the visa officer can smell BS if you insist that enrolling in such low-ranking school can help you upskill when you have already worked at Amazon."

Another user wrote,“What you've described screams fraud to a consular officer. CPT schools are tough to get approved and even less so for those applying from India. 'You're already successful' just means they didn't believe you were really going to this school to study. Student visas are tough.”

“It's because no one goes to a low rank school for a serious MBA. It is screaming fraud, and now I'm sure they have a record of it. You've screwed yourself,” the third user wrote.

“You need to apply to a better, reputable school. From the officers POV, you're trying to stick around by applying to a cheap, low ranking school,” the fourth user advised.

“I used to work there and would never advise anyone to get an education there. They're a joke honestly. I will say they get most of their money from international students though - so I'm surprised they turned you down as most of their students had to go through a similar process. But maybe they're getting stricter,” the fifth user shared.

The discussion has highlighted how credibility, intent, and clarity of purpose can often be as important as academic credentials in securing a student visa.