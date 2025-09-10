Oberon Uranium Executes Option Agreement For The SL Project
Under the Option Agreement, to acquire a 100% interest in the Property Oberon is required to make aggregate cash payments of $250,000 to ESN, as follows: $170,000 was payable on execution of the Option Agreement, and has been paid; and an additional $80,000 is payable on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement.
About the Company
Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company by email at ... .
