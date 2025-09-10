Oberon Uranium Executes Option Agreement For The SL Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) -(CSE: OBRN) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has executed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated as of September 10, 2025 with ESN Investment Corp. ("ESN" or the "Optionor", an arm's length party to the Company), pursuant to which Oberon has the option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the SL Project (the "Property"). The Property consists of 23 claim units covering 1,101.7 hectares located near Lac Brisson in Nunavik, Quebec, in the Strange Lake complex which is known for rare earths. The Property is located roughly 3 kilometers southwest of Torngat Metals' Strange Lake project, which has a proposed 59-hectare single open pit mine that Torngat Metals is seeking to put into production.

Under the Option Agreement, to acquire a 100% interest in the Property Oberon is required to make aggregate cash payments of $250,000 to ESN, as follows: $170,000 was payable on execution of the Option Agreement, and has been paid; and an additional $80,000 is payable on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement.

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company by email at ... .