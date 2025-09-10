Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Facebook .

The Russians used FPV drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marganets, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit.

According to Lysak, a 28-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

The attack damaged infrastructure, a cafe, six private houses, several farm buildings, a greenhouse, a power line, and a gas pipeline. Passenger cars and a truck were also damaged.

The Russians attacked the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district with drones, causing fires in two private homes and an unused building. In addition, three solar panels were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians targeted an energy facility with FPV drones in a frontline community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.