Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Woman Injured
The Russians used FPV drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marganets, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit.
According to Lysak, a 28-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.
The attack damaged infrastructure, a cafe, six private houses, several farm buildings, a greenhouse, a power line, and a gas pipeline. Passenger cars and a truck were also damaged.
The Russians attacked the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district with drones, causing fires in two private homes and an unused building. In addition, three solar panels were damaged.Read also: Three people wounded in Kramatorsk due to Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians targeted an energy facility with FPV drones in a frontline community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment