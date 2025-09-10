Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Woman Injured

Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Woman Injured


2025-09-10 10:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Facebook .

The Russians used FPV drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marganets, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit.

According to Lysak, a 28-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

The attack damaged infrastructure, a cafe, six private houses, several farm buildings, a greenhouse, a power line, and a gas pipeline. Passenger cars and a truck were also damaged.

The Russians attacked the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district with drones, causing fires in two private homes and an unused building. In addition, three solar panels were damaged.

Read also: Three people wounded in Kramatorsk due to Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians targeted an energy facility with FPV drones in a frontline community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

MENAFN10092025000193011044ID1110046316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search