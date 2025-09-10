Tajikistan Pulls Back Curtain On Its Latest Job Market Figures
Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Agency shows that
of the total, 20,288 positions (62 percent) were permanent, 8,439
(25.8 percent) were temporary, and 3,990 (12.2 percent) were
seasonal. Furthermore, a total of 162 supplementary positions were
instantiated, alongside the reinstatement of 2,733 roles,
culminating in an aggregate of 35,612 newly generated employment
opportunities attributable to legal entities.
The predominant allocation of workforce engagement was catalyzed within the education sector (6,667 positions), construction domain (5,596), manufacturing sphere (5,486), ancillary economic activities (8,123), trade sector (2,991), agriculture, forestry, and fisheries arena (2,062), healthcare and social services field (1,719), and mining industry (1,344).
In juxtaposition to the period spanning January through June 2024, there was an uptick of 2.1 percent in the aggregate count of employment classifications, encompassing permanent, temporary, seasonal, additional, and restored roles, translating to an increment of 726 positions.
At the conclusion of June 2025, the officially documented unemployment figures in Tajikistan escalated to 50,900, reflecting a 3.2 percent uptick relative to the data from June 2024. Females constituted 47.6 percent of the total registered unemployment demographic, representing a cohort of 24,200 individuals. The sanctioned unemployment metric in relation to the aggregate labor pool was quantified at 1.8 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment