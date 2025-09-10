Hyperlipidemia Drugs Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market ?

The hyperlipidemia drugs market size has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $23.36 billion in 2024 to $24.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This notable growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, heightened awareness of cholesterol management, an upsurge in obesity and diabetes cases, the rising preference for sedentary lifestyle, and the expanding aged population.

Expect a considerable expansion of the hyperlipidemia drugs market in the coming years. Forecasts predict an escalation to $30.68 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Several factors are contributing to this growth forecast, such as the escalating demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies, the increasing acceptance of combination treatments for hyperlipidemia, enhanced understanding of genetic hyperlipidemia disorders, digital health and telemedicine gaining traction, and a growing focus on preventative healthcare and early diagnostic procedures. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period encompass the development of non-statin alternatives, the production of biosimilars, the incorporation of genomic data into administering treatment, improving the management of digital health records, and advancements in gene-editing techniques.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market?

The growth of the hyperlipidemia drugs market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. These diseases encompass a variety of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. Poor diet, characterized by the overconsumption of saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars, and sodium, is largely responsible for this rising prevalence, as it leads to high blood pressure, obesity, and increased cholesterol levels. Hyperlipidemia drugs play a critical role in managing these diseases by effectively reducing harmful cholesterol and triglyceride levels, hence contributing to heart health. These advanced therapies simplify treatment procedures, lower the possibility of complications, and enhance patient outcomes. For example, the American Heart Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, recorded in January 2024 that the death rate attributed to cardiovascular diseases had climbed 4.0% from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2021 to 233.3 per 100,000 in 2022, when adjusted for age. This growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, therefore, is fueling the expansion of the hyperlipidemia drugs market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market?

Major players in the Hyperlipidemia Drugs Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. AbbVie Inc.

. Sanofi S.A.

. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

. AstraZeneca plc

. Novartis AG

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. Amgen Inc.

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market?

Key players in the hyperlipidemia drugs market are increasingly focusing on the creation of advanced therapeutic options, such as combination therapies, to enhance efficacy and streamline treatment processes for improved cardiovascular health. Combination therapies are defined as treatments employing multiple drugs simultaneously in a single routine to combat a disease more effectively than a solo drug. For example, in June 2024, Daewoong Bio Inc., a pharmaceutical corporation based in South Korea, introduced the CRA-TG Soft Capsule. This combination medication fuses rosuvastatin with omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of hyperlipidemia in patients. Rosuvastatin functions by curtailing cholesterol synthesis in the liver, thus reducing detrimental low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels in the bloodstream. Simultaneously, omega-3 fatty acids serve as dietary supplements to decrease triglyceride levels in patients with high triglycerides. The novel product employs a patented multi-layer capsule coating technology to augment ingredient stability and tolerance, all the while maintaining a standard capsule size.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Report?

The hyperlipidemia drugs market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Drug Class: Statins, Bile Acid Sequestrants, Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors, Fibric Acid Derivatives, Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Or Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9) Inhibitors, Combination, Miscellaneous

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Statins: Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Simvastatin, Pravastatin, Fluvastatin, Lovastatin, Pitavastatin

2) By Bile Acid Sequestrants: Cholestyramine, Colesevelam, Colestipol

3) By Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors: Ezetimibe, Ezetimibe-Simvastatin Combination

4) By Fibric Acid Derivatives: Fenofibrate, Gemfibrozil, Bezafibrate, Ciprofibrate

5) By Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Or Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9) Inhibitors: Evolocumab, Alirocumab, Inclisiran

6) By Combination: Statin + Ezetimibe, Statin + Niacin, Statin + Omega-3, Statin + Bile Acid Sequestrant, Fixed-Dose Combinations (FDCs) Of Statins + Antihypertensives

7) By Miscellaneous: Niacin (Nicotinic Acid), Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA/DHA), Lomitapide, Mipomersen, Bempedoic Acid

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market?

In the Hyperlipidemia Drugs Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the predominant region in the hyperlipidemia drug market for the year 2024. There is an anticipation for Asia-Pacific to experience the highest growth rate within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

