Healthcare Operational Analytics Market To Reach USD $30.09 Billion By 2029 At 15.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Operational Analytics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Healthcare Operational Analytics Market?

The rapid expansion of the healthcare operational analytics market has been notable in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $14.80 billion in 2024, is projected to swell to $17.09 billion in 2025, thereby reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Factors contributing to the historic growth include escalating governmental support, the proliferating use of telehealth services, rising strain on hospitals, development in hybrid care models, and the escalated implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

In the ensuing years, the healthcare operational analytics market is projected to witness swift expansion. It's estimated to inflate to a value of $30.09 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to multiple factors such as the rise in personalized medicine, growing chronic disease load, escalating healthcare expenses, enhanced personalized medicine, and increasing regulatory requirements. Noteworthy trends expected during the forecast period encompass the amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI), proliferation of cloud-based analytics platforms, uptake of self-service analytics tools, expansion of telehealth analytics, and advancements in electronic health records.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Healthcare Operational Analytics Global Market Growth ?

The projected growth in the operational analytics market within the healthcare sector is being spurred by the increasing uptake of electronic health records (EHRs). Serving as digital platforms for storing, managing, and exchanging patient health information, EHRs are becoming more widespread within healthcare environments due to an escalating demand for smoothly accessible patient data. This surge in access to patient data can be analysed and optimized through healthcare operational analytics, facilitating improved operational workflows, error reduction, and resource optimization. Consequently, it fosters improved decision-making processes and more efficient healthcare provision. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a leading public health body in the US, reported that by December 2024, 88.2% of office-based physicians were using EHR systems, marking a rise from 77.8% in 2023. As such, this growing trend towards EHR adoption is fuelling the expansion of the healthcare operational analytics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Healthcare Operational Analytics Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Operational Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

. McKesson Corporation

. The Cigna Group

. Elevance Health

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Siemens Healthineers AG

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Healthcare Operational Analytics Market?

Leading entities in the healthcare operational analytics sector are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated solutions like cloud-based healthcare data and analytics systems. The aim is to enhance operational performance and facilitate immediate insights across various healthcare frameworks. These digital systems employ cloud technology for collection, administration, and interpretation of healthcare data which enables immediate insights, smooth amalgamation, and scalable use for clinical and business aid. For illustration, Health Catalyst, Inc., an American firm specializing in providing data and analytics technology and support to the healthcare field, unveiled a state-of-the-art healthcare data and analytics system, Health Catalyst Ignite, in May 2024. This system assimilates domain-conscious data models and self-service tools into a coordinated, modern, cloud-based atmosphere. Leveraging built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning, it brings forth predictive insights specific to healthcare right into business intelligence workflows, empowering quick and better-informed decision-making processes. Its self-service interfaces and centralized data governance enable analytics utilization among clinical, financial, and operational groups, thus lessening dependence on IT and encouraging wider data-driven action.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Healthcare Operational Analytics Market Report?

The healthcare operational analytics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Business Intelligence Tools, Data Mining Tools

4) By Application: Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Patient Flow Analytics

5) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Integration Tools, Revenue Cycle Management Software, Workforce Management Software, Patient Flow Management Software, Performance Benchmarking Tools, Claims Processing Software, Business Intelligence And Reporting Tools

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Devices, Workstations, Mobile Devices, Data Center Infrastructure

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training And Education Services, Data Analysis And Reporting Services, Managed Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Healthcare Operational Analytics Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Healthcare Operational Analytics, North America is identified as the biggest player. The region with the highest anticipated growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes comprehensive coverage across North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

