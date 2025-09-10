The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Cough Assist Devices Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.89 billion by 2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Cough Assist Devices Market Be By 2025?

There has been significant growth in the cough assist devices market in recent years. The market, which stood at $1.98 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $2.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors which contributed to the growth during the historic period include the enhancement of portability and the compact nature of devices, increased awareness regarding respiratory therapy alternatives, heightened use of noninvasive airway clearance methods, and the growth of distribution networks for respiratory devices.

The market for cough assist devices is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, predicting a rise to $2.89 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 7.9%. This growth in the given projection period is due to several factors: a rising demand for devices that prioritize patient comfort and ease of use, increased medical tourism seeking cost-effective respiratory treatments, a surge in demand from rehabilitation centres, and an increased utilization of cough assist devices in paediatric care. Key trends that are likely to be observed during the forecast period include the emergence of hybrid devices, the installation of intelligent sensors, the creation of portable and compact designs, AI-driven performance tracking, and the ability to personalize patient profiles.

Download a free sample of the cough assist devices market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cough Assist Devices Market Landscape?

The escalating prevalence of respiratory disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cough assist devices market in the future. Respiratory ailments are a collection of medical issues that impact the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, hindering a person's ability to breathe effectively. The surging occurrence of such diseases is attributed to the increasing air contamination, particularly from vehicle discharges and industrial operations. Cough assist devices are instrumental in managing respiratory disorders by helping patients efficiently clear their airway secretions. This improves the breathing process, lowers infection chances, and boosts overall lung functionality and quality of life. For example, the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment reported in February 2025 that a UK-based community health center had 13,573 people (8.1%) in the Blackpool ICB area diagnosed with asthma during 2023-24. This figure was a slight increase from 7.9% in 2022-23 and exceeded the national English average of 6.5%. As such, the escalating prevalence of respiratory disorders is stimulating the expansion of the cough assist devices market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cough Assist Devices Market?

Major players in the Cough Assist Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

. McKesson Corporation

. Air Liquide Medical Systems S.A.S.

. Medtronic plc

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. Baxter International Inc.

. ResMed Inc.

. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

. ICU Medical Inc.

. Aetna Inc.

. ABM Respiratory Care Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Cough Assist Devices Industry?

Leading firms in the cough assist devices market are prioritizing the production of cutting-edge solutions like integrated cough assist ventilators, aiming to improve patient results and optimize respiratory care. Integrated cough assist ventilators act as high-tech medical instruments that merge both ventilation and cough assistance in a single machine, aiding in breathing and effectively clearing airway secretions in individuals suffering from respiratory muscle weakness. For example, React Health, an American firm specializing in sleep and respiratory equipment, launched IntelliPAP in June 2024, an upgrade for its V Home, V+ Pro, V+C, and VC+ Pro ventilators. This enhancement employs integrated cough assistance technology to hasten airway clearance in patients needing advanced respiratory aid. By incorporating both ventilation and cough therapy in a single device, these systems facilitate immediate cough assistance at the press of a button, thereby negating the necessity to detach the patient from the ventilator. This synthesis trims therapy durations from minutes to seconds, thereby preserving uninterrupted ventilatory support, which subsequently boosts patient safety and convenience. With exceptional traits like high-flow therapy and responsive leak compensation, React Health's amalgamated strategy not only eases and quickens airway clearance, but also heightens the total use of cough assist treatments in hospital and home environments.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cough Assist Devices Market

The cough assist devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Automatic Cough Assist Device, Manual Cough Assist Device

2) By Product Type: Mechanical Cough Assist Devices, High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation, In-Exsufflation Devices

3) By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Homecare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic Cough Assist Device: Pressure-Controlled Automatic Devices, Volume-Controlled Automatic Devices, Hybrid Mode Devices

2) By Manual Cough Assist Device: Handheld Manual Resuscitators, Manual Percussion Devices, Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Masks

View the full cough assist devices market report:



Cough Assist Devices Market Regional Insights

The leading region in the Cough Assist Devices Global Market Report 2025 for the year in focus was North America, boasting the most significant market share. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cough Assist Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2025

report/laminated-glass-global-market-report

Construction Glass Global Market Report 2025

report/construction-glass-global-market-report

Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

report/glass-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.