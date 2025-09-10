Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecast For The Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It's projected to escalate from $2.55 billion in 2024 to $2.79 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The significant growth observed in the historical period is due to the increasing occurrence of bone metastases related to cancer, heightened awareness among doctors and patients, growing demand for outpatient procedures, an increasing aging population, and an increase in the integration of imaging and navigation technologies.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation is projected to witness robust expansion. It is estimated to reach $3.98 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This surge in growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as an increase in skilled interventional radiologists and pain therapists, expansion in hospital and specialty clinic infrastructure, escalating usage in spinal pain and facet joint therapy, heightened competition among medical equipment firms, and a growing inclination of patients towards non-drug pain management. The forecast period is also anticipated to experience trends like enhancements in internally-cooled electrode technology, adoption of real-time temperature and impedance monitoring, progress in catheter-based delivery systems, advancements in feedback-controlled ablation tools and technological convergence with robotics-assisted surgical platforms.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market?

An increase in chronic disease cases is projected to fuel the expansion of the fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation market. Chronic diseases are persistent health issues that last for over a year, necessitating continuous medical care and potentially restricting everyday activities. The aging population is causing an uptick in these diseases since older people are more susceptible to long-term health problems. The use of fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation can control chronic diseases by accurately applying heat to nerve tissue to block pain signals, offering long-lasting relief for conditions like chronic back pain and arthritis. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, reported that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused 7,691 deaths or 29.6 per 100,000 population in June 2024, making up 4.0% of all deaths. This increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is therefore promoting the growth of the fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market In The Globe?

Leading players in the fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation market are concentrating on manufacturing progressive products like internally cooled radiofrequency ablation systems. These innovative products amplify heat diffusion, refine procedure accuracy, and lessen the harm to neighbouring healthy tissues. These internally cooled radiofrequency ablation mechanisms are medical tools which transmit RF energy to eradicate tissues by flowing fluid within the electrode to avoid overheating and facilitate more potent and deeper therapy. In March 2024, Medtronic Plc received approval for its OsteoCool 2.0 bone tumour ablation device from the FDA under the 510(k) clearance. This system is engineered to refine the management of painful bone tumours by increasing precision and effectiveness. It permits the concurrent usage of four internally cooled probes, enhancing the ablation of several vertebral bodies or the creation of sizable ablation zones. With a delivery capacity of 20 watts per channel, it stands out as the most potent bone tumour ablation device in the market, increasing the efficiency of tumour obliteration. It incorporates internal water-cooling technology which guarantees predictable ablations and reduces the probability of overheating surrounding tissues, thereby making treatments safer. The OsteoCool 2.0 aims to offer efficient pain reduction and palliative care for malignant bone metastases and benign tumours like osteoid osteoma. This enhances patient outcomes via minimally invasive procedures.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market Segments

The fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Accessory Products, Fluid-Cooling Systems

2) By Technology: Integrated Imaging Technology, Real-Time Feedback Systems

3) By Target Tissue: Solid Tumors, Soft Tissue Tumors, Bone Tumors

4) By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Pain Management, Urology, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Radiofrequency Ablation Devices: Monopolar Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Bipolar Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Internally Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

2) By Accessory Products: Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters, Radiofrequency Ablation Electrodes, Introducers And Sheaths

3) By Fluid-Cooling Systems: Peristaltic Pump Systems, Closed-Loop Cooling Systems, Disposable Tubing Sets

Which Regions Are Dominating The Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Market Landscape?

In the Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the largest market in 2024. It's predicted that the quickest growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

