Epigenetics Diagnostics Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Epigenetics Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Epigenetics Diagnostics Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for epigenetics diagnostics has seen a significant expansion. It is predicted to increase from $14.20 billion in 2024 to $16.56 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased research funding for epigenetic studies, expansion in government initiatives, an upward trend in the aging population, and a rise in the incidence of neurological disorders, coupled with an upsurge in the number of clinical trials.

Predictions indicate a drastic upturn in the epigenetics diagnostics market, projecting it to reach $30.29 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The predicted surge during this forecast period is primarily due to an increased demand for personalized and precision treatments, a growing preference for liquid biopsy procedures, and a heightened interest in non-invasive diagnostic techniques. Notable tendencies for this forecast period encompass technological progression, advancements in liquid biopsy, whole-genome bisulfite sequencing, the use of deep learning for biomarker identification, and the convergence with personalized medicine.

Download a free sample of the epigenetics diagnostics market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Epigenetics Diagnostics Market?

The surge in demand for customized medical treatments, also known as personalized medicine, is anticipated to boost the epigenetics diagnostics market growth. Personalized medicine focuses on tailoring treatments to an individual's genetic structure, biology, and lifestyle factors. The rising preference for such personalized treatments is facilitated by advancements in molecular and genetic profiling that allow clinicians to prescribe treatments that align with a patient's biological composition, thereby enhancing effectiveness and minimizing side effects. Epigenetics diagnostics play its role in personalized medicine by identifying distinct epigenetic patterns, which are used to create prevention strategies and treatment plans that specifically targets the patient's needs for best outcomes. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported that the FDA gave its approval to 16 new personalized therapies designated for patients with rare diseases in 2023, which is a significant increase from six the previous year. Consequently, the growing need for personalized medicine is a key factor propelling the epigenetics diagnostics market forward.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Epigenetics Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Epigenetics Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

. Merck KGaA

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Agilent Technologies Inc.

. Illumina Inc.

. PerkinElmer Inc.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. QIAGEN N.V.

. GeneTex Inc.

. Bio-Techne Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Epigenetics Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the epigenetics diagnostics industry are centering their efforts on the development of innovative methods, such as clinical-grade epigenetic analysis. This approach aims to improve the precision, sensitivity, and clinical application of identifying disease-related epigenetic alterations. The term ""clinical-grade epigenetic analysis"" pertains to the application of verified and regulated techniques for accurately and reliably detecting epigenetic modifications for diagnosis and choosing treatment options. For example, EpiMedTech, a biotech firm based in Singapore, launched epiGeneComplete in October 2024. It's a clinical-grade test that consolidates genetic and epigenetic assessment using advanced DNA methylation methods and next-generation sequencing to offer comprehensive insights into crucial health factors like aging, stress, inflammation, risk of addiction, and metabolism. This non-invasive saliva-based test, undertaken in CAP-certified labs, provides great sensitivity and accuracy, backs personalized health assessment, and is structured as a flexible platform for potential diagnostic expansion. It's a significant step forward in regular health checkups and early disease identification.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Epigenetics Diagnostics Market

The epigenetics diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Kits And Reagents, Software And Services, Instruments

2) By Technology: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large NonCoding, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), Micro Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Modification, Chromatin Structures

3) By Application: Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology firms, Academic And Research Institutes, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Kits and Reagents: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Methylation Kits, Histone Modification Kits, Chromatin Accessibility Kits, Bisulfite Conversion Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction Reagents, Antibodies and Probes, Enzymes and Buffers

2) By Software and Services: Data Analysis Software, Bioinformatics Services, Epigenetic Data Interpretation, Cloud-based Data Storage, Custom Assay Development, Validation and Consulting Services

3) By Instruments: Next-Generation Sequencers, Microarray Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction and Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments, Mass Spectrometry Systems, Imaging Systems, Automation and Liquid Handling Systems

View the full epigenetics diagnostics market report:



Global Epigenetics Diagnostics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for epigenetics diagnostics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the global epigenetics diagnostics market includes geographical analyses of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Epigenetics Diagnostics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Online Trading Platform Global Market Report 2025

report/online-trading-platform-market

Cloud Based Financial Platform Global Market Report 2025

report/cloud-based-financial-platform-global-market-report

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2025

report/investment-banking-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.