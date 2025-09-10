Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Clinical Laboratory Tests Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Clinical Laboratory Tests Market?

In recent years, the size of the clinical laboratory tests market has rapidly expanded. There is an anticipated increase from $134.61 billion in 2024 to $150.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Factors contributing to this historic period of growth include a higher demand for early illness discovery, increased healthcare spending, wider awareness about regular health examinations, an uptick in personalized medicine use, rising trust of doctors on lab-determined evidence, as well as a surge in public health screening initiatives.

The market size of clinical laboratory tests is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching $230.59 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This exponential growth in the forecast period is linked to the rising adoption of preventive healthcare measures, an increased usage of molecular diagnostics, a growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, a surge in demand for home-based testing, and an escalating incidence of chronic diseases. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the sophisticated integration of AI for lab testing, developments in point-of-care testing, integration of digital health platforms, refinement in lab automation systems, and the enhanced usage of biomarkers in diagnostics.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Clinical Laboratory Tests Global Market Growth?

Increased obesity rates are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the clinical laboratory tests market. The degree of obesity in a population, typically gauged by body mass index standards, is what these obesity levels indicate. Sedentary lifestyles are the primary reason for the escalating obesity rates, as decreased physical activity leads to a discrepancy between calorie consumption and expenditure, resulting in the excessive accumulation of body fat. Clinical laboratory tests are critical in managing and monitoring obesity levels by pinpointing underlying health concerns like hormonal imbalances, metabolic disorders, or deficiencies in essential nutrients. They also track risk factors associated with obesity such as blood glucose, cholesterol, and liver function, enabling the creation of tailored treatment schemes. For example, the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, a government agency based in the UK, reported in May 2024 that an estimated 64.0% of adults aged 18 and above in England were overweight or struggling with obesity in 2022–2023. As such, the escalating obesity rates are spurring the expansion of the clinical laboratory tests market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Clinical Laboratory Tests Market?

Major players in the Clinical Laboratory Tests Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Roche Diagnostics

. Abbott Laboratories

. Danaher Corporation

. Siemens Healthineers AG

. LabCorp

. Mayo Clinic Laboratories

. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

. Eurofins Scientific SE

. Agilent Technologies Inc.

. Sonic Healthcare Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Clinical Laboratory Tests Industry?

Prominent businesses in the clinical laboratory tests market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions such as consumer-initiated genetic tests in order to enhance personalized healthcare, increase patient involvement, and expand diagnostics accessibility. Consumer-initiated genetic testing is a type of genetic examination that individuals can personally order without requiring a physician's recommendation, allowing them to understand implications regarding their health risks, lineage, or genetic attributes by analyzing their DNA. For example, Quest Diagnostics Inc., a medical lab corporation based in the USA, launched genetic insights in July 2023 to provide personalized health risk data based on one's genetic background. The test investigates 36 genes via advanced next-generation sequencing, assessing the risk for almost two dozen inherited conditions and subsequently provides custom health reports, complete with physician scrutiny and free genetic counseling. The test, which uses saliva, aims to give individuals the tools to preemptively understand their genetic health risks.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Report?

The clinical laboratory tests market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Complete Blood Count, Hemoglobin Or Hematocrit testing, Basic Metabolic Panel Testing, Blood Urea Nitrogen Creatinine Testing, Electrolytes Testing, HbA1c Testing, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing, Liver Panel Testing, Renal Panel Testing, Other Types

2) By Service Provider: Hospital Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories, Clinic Based Laboratories

3) By Application: Parasitology, Virology, Hematology, Toxicology, Immunology Or Serology, Histopathology And Urinalysis

4) By End Use: Central laboratories, Primary Clinics, Hospitals, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Complete Blood Count: White Blood Cell (Wbc) Count, Red Blood Cell (Rbc) Count, Hemoglobin (Hgb)

2) By Hemoglobin Or Hematocrit Testing: Hemoglobin Concentration (Hgb), Hematocrit Percentage (Hct), Reticulocyte Count

3) By Basic Metabolic Panel (Bmp) Testing: Glucose, Calcium, Sodium

4) By Blood Urea Nitrogen (Bun) And Creatinine Testing: Bun Level, Serum Creatinine, Bun-To-Creatinine Ratio

5) By Electrolytes Testing: Sodium, Potassium, Chloride

6) By Hba1c Testing: Hba1c (Glycated Hemoglobin), Estimated Average Glucose (Eag)

7) By Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (Cmp) Testing: Alkaline Phosphatase (Alp), Alanine Aminotransferase (Alt), Aspartate Aminotransferase (Ast)

8) By Liver Panel Testing: Total Bilirubin, Direct Bilirubin, Albumin

9) By Renal Panel Testing: Creatinine, Uric Acid, Electrolytes

10) By Other Types: Vitamin And Mineral Panels (Vitamin D, B12, Iron Studies), Infectious Disease Panels, Tumor Markers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Clinical Laboratory Tests Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for clinical laboratory tests. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will demonstrate the most rapid growth for the forecast period. The Clinical Laboratory Tests Global Market Report 2025 includes coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

