Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for treatment of persistent smell and taste loss has experienced robust growth in the recent past. It is projected to expand from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $2.64 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The past period's growth was driven by factors such as increased need for treatment for post-viral smell disorders, wider acceptance of olfactory training therapies, growing use of corticosteroid-based treatments, a rise in ENT consultations for sensory loss, and an increase in clinical trials focused on anosmia.

The market size for treatment of persistent smell and taste disorders is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $3.56 billion in 2029 at a 7.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increased use of regenerative medicine methods, rising preference for gene-based therapies, augmented investment in biotech startups focusing on olfactory dysfunction, an increasing number of individuals suffering from smell and taste-related disorders, and a higher incidence rate of olfactory disorders. Key trends during the projected period include growth in intranasal delivery systems, modern neurostimulation-based treatment techniques, the creation of smell restoration implants, advancements in microbiome-focused olfactory therapies, and progress in the application of stem cell-derived sensory neurons.

Download a free sample of the chronic smell and flavor loss treatment market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market?

The chronic smell and flavor loss treatment market's expansion is predicted to gain momentum, largely due to the rising prevalence of neurological ailments. These ailments encompass medical conditions that have an impact on the brain, nerves, or spinal cord and often result in symptoms like muscle weakness, behavioral and cognitive changes, seizures, or coordination issues. A key contributor to the growing incidence of these disorders is the aging population; elderly individuals are more prone to afflictions such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke and Parkinson's disease. Chronic smell and flavor loss treatment plays a significant role in managing these neurological conditions by addressing sensory deficits which are typically early signs or results of neurodegenerative diseases, hence playing an instrumental role in timely diagnosis and enhanced patient care. Take, for example, the Alzheimer's Association's data from March 2023, a US-based nonprofit health organization, it indicated that nearly 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and above were suffering from Alzheimer's dementia, and these figures are projected to reach 13.8 million by 2060. As such, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is significantly contributing to the growth of the chronic smell and flavor loss treatment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market?

Major players in the Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Sanofi S.A.

. Novartis AG

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. Viatris Inc

. Hetero Labs Ltd

. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

. Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

. Cipla Ltd.

. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market?

The key players in the market for treatment of chronic smell and flavor loss are shifting their focus towards the creation of innovative therapies. These include intranasal-based treatments intended to boost olfactory nerve regeneration and enhance smell restoration results. Intranasal treatments are applied through the nasal routes with the aim of stimulating the function of olfactory nerves, reducing inflammation, and aiding in the restoration of smell in patients suffering from olfactory disorders. An example of this occurred in February 2025, when Cyrano Therapeutics, Inc., a U.S. clinical-stage company specializing in regenerative medicine, initiated a clinical study to evaluate CYR-064. This is their patented intranasal formulation of theophylline, a wide-ranging phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitor. The formulation is crafted to intensify olfactory neuron excitability and possibly revive the sense of smell. It incorporates a delicate-mist spray delivery system that relies on accurate droplet size and low spray speed to reinforce deposition in the olfactory area, potentially increasing therapeutic effectiveness and ease of use for the user.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market Segments

The chronic smell and flavor loss treatment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Smell Disorder Therapeutics, Taste Disorder Therapeutics

2) By Treatment Type: Pharmacological Treatments, Nutritional Supplements, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Olfactory Training, Alteative Therapies

3) By Symptoms: Anosmia Or Hyposmia, Dysgeusia, Ageusia

4) By Mode Of Administration: Oral Administration, Nasal Administration, Inhalation, Topical Application

5) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Smell Disorder Therapeutics: Intranasal Corticosteroids, Intranasal Nitric Oxide-Based Therapeutics, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors, Olfactory Training Therapy, Stem Cell-Based Therapies

2) By Taste Disorder Therapeutics: Zinc Gluconate Or Zinc Sulfate Formulations, Pilocarpine And Other Salivary Stimulants, Alpha-Lipoic Acid Therapy, Anti-Inflammatory Medications, Nutritional Support Therapies

View the full chronic smell and flavor loss treatment market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market Landscape?

In 2024, the chronic smell and flavor loss treatment market was dominated by North America. The region anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth for the forecast period is anticipated to be the Asia-Pacific. The report incorporates coverage of various regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Treatment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Health And Medical Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.