Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market To Reach $2.65 Billion By 2029 With 18.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market Size And Growth?

There has been a notable surge in the size of the digital twin blood bank logistics market in the past years. The market, which is projected to escalate from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.35 billion in 2025, is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The substantial growth during the historic period is a result of various factors including the rising dependence on data-driven conclusions,escalating complexities in the blood supply chain operations, an increased demand for transparency and traceability. Furthermore, the need to enhance healthcare delivery efficiency and the expectations for flawless medical logistics have also contributed to this growth.

A substantial expansion is anticipated in the digital twin blood bank logistics market in the following years, with expectations to reach $2.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. Factors contributing to the growth forecast include an increased demand for individualized healthcare, the uptake of digital twins in medical logistics, a heightened emphasis on diminishing medical errors, usage of predictive analysis for improved supply chain efficiency, and amplified governmental backing for intelligent healthcare. Significant trends during the projection period encompass progress in AI-powered digital twin models, the evolution of blockchain-supported blood tracking systems, advancements in real-time temperature monitoring systems, progress in virtual simulations for optimizing supply chains, and the development of cloud-integrated logistics platforms.

Download a free sample of the digital twin blood bank logistics market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market?

The upward trend in surgical procedures is forecasted to stimulate the expansion of the digital twin blood bank logistics market . Surgical procedures are defined as medical practices conducted by skilled experts to identify, remedy, or adjust health issues utilizing manual or instrumental techniques. An increasing aging population is causing a surge in surgical procedures, thereby resulting in a growing need for treatments such as joint replacements and cardiovascular surgeries. Digital twin blood bank logistics aid surgical procedures by offering real-time surveillance and proficient management of the blood supply, reducing postponements and shortfalls during vital operations. For example, in April 2025, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), a governmental agency based in Australia, reported that in 2023–24, the count of patients who had elective surgery in Australia's public hospitals reached a new high with 778,500 admissions from elective surgery waitlists, indicating a 5.8% increase from 735,500 admissions in 2022–23. Consequently, the escalating number of surgical procedures worldwide is propelling the growth of the digital twin blood bank logistics market .

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market?

Major players in the Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Deutsche Post AG

. FedEx Corporation

. Mærsk A/S

. GE Vernova LLC

. Owens & Minor Inc.

. SenSat Ltd.

. KNAPP AG

. World Courier Management Inc.

. Siemens Logistics LLC

. Swisslog AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market?

Key players in the digital twin blood bank logistics industry are shifting their focus to the deployment of high-tech solutions like AI-powered on-demand blood delivery systems. The goal behind this is to refine inventory management and strengthen real-time tracking mechanisms, lowering waste production and guaranteeing an efficient and timely blood supply to healthcare institutions. AI-powered on-demand blood delivery platforms utilize cutting-edge AI technology to project demand, regulate inventory, and smoothly manage real-time blood product deliveries to health facilities. For illustration, Lytus HealthTech, a healthcare tech firm from India, rolled out BLOD, an AI-powered on-demand blood delivery system, in June 2025. This progressive arrangement harnesses sophisticated artificial intelligence combined with autonomous logistics to facilitate round-the-clock, swift cold-chain delivery of blood units within 90 minutes, noticeably shrinking wait periods for hospitals and patients. BLOD is committed to eliminating delays, decreasing blood wastage caused by transportation or cold-chain mishaps, and establishing a fresh benchmark for emergency blood delivery in the Indian healthcare industry.

How Is The Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market Segmented?

The digital twin blood bank logistics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Inventory Management, Temperature Monitoring, Transportation Optimization, Compliance And Traceability, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Simulation Platforms, Data Analytics Tools, Workflow Management Software, Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Inventory Optimization Software

2) By Hardware: Sensors, Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Smart Storage Units, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Communication Gateways

3) By Services: Consulting Services, System Integration, Maintenance And Support, Training And Education, Cloud Hosting Services

View the full digital twin blood bank logistics market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market?

The Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the dominant region for the given year, with Asia-Pacific poised to have the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Digital Twin Blood Bank Logistics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Usage Based Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Aviation Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.