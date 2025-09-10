Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market Report 2025 Growth, Key Factors, And Future Trends Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company

Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market Worth?

In recent years, the increase in size of the sarcopenia digital therapeutics market has been significant. Its projected growth is from $1.32 billion in 2024 to a noteworthy $1.54 billion in 2025, which constitutes a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors that have contributed to this uptrend during the historic timeframe consist of an aging population, heightened instances of muscle loss connected to aging, greater understanding and recognition of sarcopenia, a rise in telehealth adoption, an increased call for home-based rehabilitation, and beneficial initiatives from government bodies towards digital healthcare.

The market size of digital therapeutics for sarcopenia is projected to experience a significant surge in the years to come. It is expected to reach a value of $2.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. Factors contributing to the projected growth in the forecast period include a growing elderly population, increased emphasis on proactive muscle health, the rising adoption of AI in digital therapeutics, widening of DTx reimbursement policies, creation of custom exercise programs, burgeoning collaborations between tech companies and healthcare providers, and a mounting demand for remote rehabilitation solutions. The forecast period will also see major trends like the progression of AI-powered personalized exercise programs, integration of wearable health devices, growth of tele-rehabilitation platforms, adoption in geriatric care, improved remote patient monitoring abilities, and advancements in digital health solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market?

The projected expansion of the digital therapeutics sarcopenia market is driven by the increasing occurrence of comorbidities. This term refers to the presence of two or more health problems in one person at the same time. As the population ages, the rate of comorbidities increases due to the rise in chronic illnesses resulting from declining physiological function and prolonged exposure to health risks. Digital therapeutics for sarcopenia can aid in the prevention of comorbidities, particularly obesity, by encouraging regular exercise and muscle building, which in turn boosts metabolism and minimizes fat build-up. For example, statistics from the UK-based World Obesity Federation in March 2024 point that by 2035, roughly 79% of adults grappling with overweight and obesity are anticipated to be from low- and middle-income countries, with the total number of obese adults expected to swell to 1.53 billion. Consequently, the escalating incidence of comorbidities is fuelling the expansion of the digital therapeutics sarcopenia market .

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market?

Major players in the Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Noom Inc.

. Sword Health Inc.

. Biofourmis Inc.

. Hinge Health Inc.

. Omada Health Inc.

. Virta Health Corp.

. Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies Ltd.

. Click Therapeutics Inc.

. DarioHealth Corp.

. WellDoc Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market In The Globe?

Leading firms functioning in the digital therapeutics sector for sarcopenia are concentrating on establishing improved solutions including drug discovery platforms. These platforms aim to create more specific treatments, boost the efficiency of existing therapies, and expedite the provision of tailor-made care for age-related muscle degeneration. Drug discovery platforms expedite the process of discovering and formulating new drugs by employing sophisticated techniques and tools. For instance, ProFuse Technology, a biotechnology organization based in Israel, introduced a pioneering drug discovery platform in April 2025. This platform is dedicated to mitigating muscle loss linked with GLP-1 weight loss medications, aging-induced sarcopenia, and cancer-related cachexia. By utilizing laboratory-grown muscle tissues that closely resemble natural muscles, the company can expedite and optimize the testing and scrutiny of potential drug candidates. The innovative platform diminishes dependence on animal testing and reduces the cost of research. As therapies preserving muscle functioning become more sought after, ProFuse is broadening its scope from cultivated meat to biopharma, thus offering a ground-breaking method to tackle the increasing problem of muscle health.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market Share?

The digital therapeutics sarcopenia market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Software, Devices, Services

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Muscle Strengthening, Physical Activity Monitoring, Nutrition Management, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, AI-Powered Monitoring Tools, Exercise And Rehabilitation Programs, Nutritional Guidance Software

2) By Devices: Wearable Fitness Trackers, Smart Scales, Connected Resistance Bands, Electromyography (EMG) Devices, Muscle Strength Assessment Tools

3) By Services: Remote Patient Monitoring Services, Virtual Physiotherapy Sessions, Teleconsultation Services, Personalized Coaching Services, Data Analytics And Reporting Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Market?

The Digital Therapeutics Sarcopenia Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the region with the most substantial market in 2024. It anticipates Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive coverage of all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

