Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

The Business Research Company's Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market?

The market size of gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $3.39 billion in 2024 to $4.05 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as enhanced governmental initiatives and policies backing gene therapy, improved accessibility to advanced gene delivery systems, increased demand from patients for effective cure-based treatments, growth in clinical trials focused on inherited disorders, and an amplified understanding of the benefits of gene therapy among healthcare professionals.

The market for gene therapy as an approach to inherited genetic disorders is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. The forecast predicts a growth to $8.15 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The projected expansion during the forecast period can be associated with an increasing number of inherited genetic disorders, escalating investments and funding in the field of gene therapy research and development, growing awareness, and an increased rate of diagnosis of rare genetic diseases. Additional factors include the rising number of approvals for new gene therapy products from regulatory bodies and the increasing adoption of personalized medicine. During the forecast period, major trends will include the incorporation of state-of-the-art delivery systems specific to gene therapy, advancements in viral and non-viral vector technology, progress in next-generation sequencing which allows for accurate diagnosis, improved technology in the manufacturing and scalability of gene therapies, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence for enhancing gene therapy design.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market?

The escalating need for medication that is tailored to an individual's unique genetics and personal traits, otherwise known as personalized medicine, is expected to stimulate growth in the market for gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders. Personalized medicine is rapidly expanding due to advancements in genetics technologies which make it feasible and cost-effective to customize medical treatments to match an individual's specific genetic structure. This type of medicine maximizes gene therapy by personalizing treatments to complement each patient's distinctive genetic profile. This assures accurate gene targeting and delivery, increases effectiveness and minimizes side effects. As an example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US based non-profit organization, reported that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had increased its approval of new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases from six in 2022 to 16 in 2023. These recently approved treatments also included seven cancer drugs and three for other illnesses and conditions. Thus, the surge in demand for personalized treatments is contributing to the expansion of the gene therapy market for inherited genetic disorders.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market?

Major players in the Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Sanofi S.A.

. Novartis AG

. Astellas Pharma Inc.

. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

. Genentech

. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

. Krystal Biotech Inc.

. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the market for gene therapy to treat inherited genetic disorders are focusing on the development of advanced solutions. One method is the establishment of gene therapy, which involves producing targeted, safer, and more effective treatments addressing the underlying causes of genetic disorders. A company in the gene therapy establishment is a biotech or pharmaceutical enterprise that focuses on the research, development, and marketing of gene therapy treatments. These are designed to alter or rectify faulty genes causing inherited genetic disorders. For example, Replay, a US-based genome writing company, launched Telaria, a prominent DNA HSV gene therapy firm, in November 2022. This is their second product organization that utilizes its high payload capacity herpes simplex virus (HSV) delivery vector, synHSV. Its primary application is for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a severe genetic skin disorder. Co-founded by eminent HSV scientists and experts in genetic skin diseases, the company aims to develop groundbreaking gene therapies for these uncommon skin conditions. The initiative follows the launch of Replay's initial gene therapy firm, Eudora, which is aimed at retinal diseases. Replay's innovative model separates technological invention from therapeutic development within discrete product companies concentrated on particular disease domains.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report?

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Viral Vector-Based Therapies, Gene Editing Techniques, Ribonucleic Acid-Based Therapies, Ex Vivo Gene Therapy

2) By Application: Inherited Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Ophthalmic Disorders

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Viral Vector-Based Therapies: Adenovirus Vectors, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors, Lentivirus Vectors

2) By Gene Editing Techniques: Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs), Meganucleases

3) By Ribonucleic Acid-Based Therapies: Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid, Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs), Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Therapies

4) By Ex Vivo Gene Therapy: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy, Mesenchymal Stem Cell Gene Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Therapy

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market?

In the 2024 Global Market Report for Gene Therapy for Inherited Genetic Disorders, North America emerged as the leading region. The same report projects the Asia-Pacific region as the most rapidly growing area in the forecast period. The market report encompassed the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

