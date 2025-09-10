Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Market Anticipated To Grow At 6.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Market In 2025?

The market for gastric cancer diagnostics has seen significant growth in the past years. Its size is expected to increase from $2.59 billion in 2024 to $2.78 billion in 2025, with a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth during the historical period has been spurred by factors like the rising prevalence of helicobacter pylori infection, enhanced awareness about the symptoms of gastric cancer, an increase in gastric cancer cases in older populations, a rise in the intake of preserved and smoked foods, and an uptick in the use of diagnostic screenings among high-risk groups.

The market for gastric cancer diagnosis is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with its size anticipated to surge to $3.63 billion by 2029, boasting a CAGR of 6.9%. This projected growth in the forecasted timeframe can be linked to an escalating demand for preemptive detection and screening schemes, mounting public awareness initiatives aimed at gastric cancer preventative measures, the growing embracement of personalized healthcare treatment methods, a rise in the development of healthcare infrastructure in burgeoning markets, and an increased focus on swift and non-invasive diagnostic tests. Noteworthy trends expected during the forecast period comprise advancements in molecular diagnostic technology, creation of biomarker panels for enhanced diagnostic precision, the development of portable diagnostic devices suitable for point-of-care testing, the inception of less invasive diagnostic tools, and the amalgamation of imaging modalities.

Download a free sample of the gastric cancer diagnostic market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Market?

The increase in gastric cancer cases is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the gastric cancer diagnostic market in the future. Gastric cancer is a malignancy in the stomach lining where cells multiply without control, forming a mass that can invade adjacent tissues and metastasize to other body parts. The surge in gastric cancer incidence is attributed to poor dietary habits, with excessive consumption of salted, smoked, and processed foods escalating stomach lining damage and cancer risk. Gastric cancer diagnostic tools aid in the early identification of malignant lesions in gastric cancer, enabling prompt treatment and improved patient prognosis. These tools amplify clinical efficacy by delivering precise and quick results, fostering improved disease control. For example, as reported by the American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization in the US, the count of new stomach cancer cases escalated to 26,890 in 2024, a rise from 26,500 cases in 2023. Consequently, the surging incidence of gastric cancer is fuelling the growth of the gastric cancer diagnostic market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Industry?

Major players in the Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 include:

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Becton Dickinson and Company

. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

. Agilent Technologies Inc.

. Illumina Inc.

. bioMérieux SA

. Qiagen N.V.

. DiaSorin S.p.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Market?

Leading enterprises in the gastric cancer diagnostic market are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking diagnostic instruments, including endoscopic diagnostic support devices powered by artificial intelligence, in an effort to improve early detection and precision. These AI-based endoscopic diagnostic aids are advanced tools designed to aid in identifying and evaluating gastrointestinal irregularities during an endoscopic procedure. For example, AI Medical Service Inc., a Japanese medical tech firm, introduced the GastroAI-model G system, powered by artificial intelligence, to support endoscopic diagnosis in March 2024. The system is designed to assist gastroenterologists during endoscopy by real-time analysis of the video images to pinpoint potential cancer lesions. It employs deep learning to spot areas that suggest early symptoms of gastric cancer, potentially requiring biopsy or further investigation. If such lesions are detected, the system immediately notifies the medical practitioner by marking the area on the endoscopic screen, leading to a boost in diagnostic precision and the facilitation of early cancer detection.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Market Report?

The gastric cancer diagnostic market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Diagnostic Type: Endoscopy, Imaging, Biopsy, Laboratory Tests, Biomarker-Based Testing

2) By Product: Reagents And Consumables, Instruments

3) By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Next-Generation Sequencing, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Early Diagnosis, Screening, Monitoring

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Endoscopy: Conventional Endoscopy, Chromoendoscopy, Narrow Band Imaging, Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy, Capsule Endoscopy

2) By Imaging: Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound

3) By Biopsy: Forceps Biopsy, Needle Biopsy, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Laparoscopic Biopsy

4) By Laboratory Tests: Blood Tests, Stool Tests, Urea Breath Test, Serology

5) By Biomarker-Based Testing: Genetic Testing, Protein Biomarker Testing, Circulating Tumor DNA Testing, Microribonucleic Acid Testing

View the full gastric cancer diagnostic market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Gastric Cancer Diagnosis, North America was cited as the dominating region in 2024. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecasted period. The report encompasses various geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

