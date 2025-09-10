Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Pylarify's competitive position; notably, that Lantheus was not equipped to properly assess the pricing and competitive dynamics for Pylarify; the Company failed to properly disclose that its early 2025 price increase, issued despite price erosion the year prior, created an opportunity for competitive pricing to flourish, risking Pylarify's price point, revenue, and overall growth potential. The Complaint states that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Lantheus' securities at artificially inflated prices.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Lantheus should contact the Firm prior to the November 10, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .
