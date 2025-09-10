Dental Diamond Burs Market To Reach US $2.53 Billion By 2029

Dental Diamond Burs Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Dental Diamond Burs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Dental Diamond Burs Market ?

In the recent years, there has been formidable growth in the size of the dental diamond burs market. The market, which is set to rise from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025, has a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This robust growth during the historic period is attributed to factors like the rise in cosmetic dentistry procedures, an upward trend in root canal treatments, the increasing demand for restorative dentistry, a surge in orthodontic treatments, and an expansion in prosthodontic procedures.

Anticipated to witness robust growth over the coming years, the dental diamond burs market is predicted to reach $2.53 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The basis of this growth prediction for the forecasted period is due to factors such as increased tooth reshaping and contouring, the enlargement of care for elderly dental health, more regular dental cleanliness check-ups, a higher occurrence of dental caries, and a rise in minimally invasive dental treatments. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends such as the refinement in diamond coating technology, the emergence of precision-engineered burs, the advancement of CAD or CAM dentistry, the launch of multi-layered diamond burs, and enhancements in manufacturing procedures.

Download a free sample of the dental diamond burs market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Dental Diamond Burs Global Market Growth?

The dental diamond burs market is forecasted to grow due to the escalating incidents of dental health conditions. These conditions, which affect the teeth and other corresponding oral structures, are typically caused by bacterial accumulation, lack of appropriate oral hygiene, and other contributing factors. Heightened ingestion of sweetened and processed food, which fosters harmful oral bacteria, is leading to increased instances of tooth decay and gum infections. Dental diamond burs play a pivotal role in thwarting these dental diseases by enabling precise extraction of decayed tooth substances. This process significantly reduces the chances of bacterial remnants and subsequently minimizes the threat of ensuing infections or complications in the oral area. For example, as per the data from the National Health Service (NHS), a health service funded by the public in the UK, in August 2024, England reported around 34 million dental treatment schedules in 2023/24, a surge of 4.3% compared to the prior year. Furthermore, the total dental activity units grew by 3.4% hitting 73 million. Therefore, the escalating incidents of dental health conditions are stimulating the growth of the dental diamond burs market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Dental Diamond Burs Market?

Major players in the Dental Diamond Burs Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

. Kerr Dental

. COLTENE Holding AG

. SHOFU Inc.

. HuFriedyGroup

. MANI Inc.

. Bien-Air Dental

. Komet USA LLC

. JOTA AG

. M.D.T. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Dental Diamond Burs Industry ?

The dental diamond burs market's prominent enterprises are working towards providing innovative solutions, such as single-use, pre-sterilized rotating burs, in order to heighten clinical efficiency and sanitation in dental procedures. Unlike traditional multi-use burs, a single-use, pre-sterilized diamond bur eliminates the necessity for sterilization, cleaning, and processing between patients yet retains superior cutting performance. An illustration of this is Kerr Dental, a dental products manufacturer based in the United States, who in February 2024 introduced the SimpliCut line of pre-sterilized, single-use diamond burs. These come in individual packages right out of the box, promoting a hygienic and contamination-free usage. Available in an assortment of shapes and grit levels color-coded for convenience, they contribute to a smooth workflow. These burs are engineered for fast cutting and dependability, aiding dental professionals to execute complex restorations with enhanced accuracy and safety.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Dental Diamond Burs Market Report?

The dental diamond burs market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Technology: Electrolytic Co-Deposition, Micro Brazing, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Sintering, Other Technologies

2) By Application: Oral Surgery, Implantology, Orthodontics, Cavity Preparation, Other Applications

3) By End User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Electrolytic Co-Deposition: Nickel Matrix Co-Deposition, Cobalt Matrix Co-Deposition, Hybrid Metal Matrix Co-Deposition

2) By Micro Brazing: Silver-Based Brazing, Copper-Based Brazing, Alloy Composite Brazing

3) By Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD): Low-Pressure CVD, Plasma-Enhanced CVD, Hot-Filament CVD

4) By Sintering: High-Temperature Sintering, Pressure-Assisted Sintering, Spark Plasma Sintering

5) By Other Technologies: Laser Welding, Galvanic Bonding, Hybrid Bonding Methods

View the full dental diamond burs market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Dental Diamond Burs Industry?

In the Dental Diamond Burs Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region for the year 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The report includes coverage of various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dental Diamond Burs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Life Insurance Global Market Report 2025

/report/life-insurance-global-market-report

Term Life Insurance Global Market Report 2025

/report/term-life-insurance-market

Life And Non Life Insurance Global Market Report 2025

/report/life-and-non-life-insurance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.