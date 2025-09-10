Stan Rutstein Offers Expert Insight Amid Economic Shifts: U.S., Florida, And Sarasotamanatee Outlook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Economic LandscapeThe national economy remains resilient in key areas, but underlying vulnerabilities suggest a cautiously mixed outlook. Commercial real estate and manufacturing sectors continue to face pressure due to interest rate sensitivity and broader market hesitancy. At the same time, foreign capital and ongoing investment in emerging technologies such as AI are supporting GDP growth and masking structural risks.

Florida's Economic Performance

Florida continues to be one of the strongest state economies in the country. Valued at over $1.6 trillion, it holds the fourth-largest gross state product in the nation. While growth is expected to moderate following a robust 2024, the state is still projected to outpace the national average in 2025. Forecasts show real annual economic growth averaging 2.2% through 2028, driven by consistent population inflow, employment growth in healthcare, construction, and hospitality, and a favorable business climate. Income growth is also projected to remain healthy, supported by stable job markets in key metro areas.

Sarasota–Manatee Market Snapshot

The North Port–Bradenton–Sarasota metro area continues to show strength despite adjustments in the housing market. The region's GDP, estimated at over $45 billion in 2023, is expected to approach $48 billion by the end of 2025. While home prices have cooled following the post-pandemic surge, the region remains fundamentally strong thanks to population growth, infrastructure investment, and a steady influx of business and tourism. Manatee County alone has grown by nearly 15 percent since 2020. Major projects like the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expansion and the continued economic output of SeaPort Manatee-generating over $7 billion annually-reinforce the region's significance in trade, logistics, and business travel.

About Stan Rutstein

With more than two decades in Southwest Florida's commercial real estate market, Stan Rutstein continues to serve as a trusted voice in both local and statewide economic discussions. As a top-producing RE/MAX commercial agent, Rutstein's deep understanding of regional development, investment trends, and market cycles makes him a valuable resource for investors, developers, and business owners.

What Stan Sees Ahead

“In a landscape where national growth is uneven and Florida's long expansion is shifting into a more sustainable pace, the Sarasota–Manatee region still stands out,” says Rutstein.“This area's economic foundation remains strong. Population growth, smart infrastructure investments, and diversification across key sectors continue to present real opportunities-even as the real estate market resets.”

