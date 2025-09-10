Penta Security Launches Cloudbric WAF+ V3.0, Advanced Cloud Security Saas

Cloudbric WAF+, SECaaS cloud security, have been updated to 3.0.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Penta Security , a leading global cybersecurity company, has released the new version (v3.0) of Cloudbric WAF+ , its cloud security SaaS platform.

Cloudbric WAF+ was introduced in 2015 as a SECaaS(Security as a Service) solution. Powered by an intelligent logic-based detection engine, it is registered patents in five countries including America, Japan, and Korea. As a SECaaS, Cloudbric WAF+ does not need a separate equipment installation and has no physical restrictions of borders. As a result, Cloudbric WAF+ has earned the trust of more than 1,100 enterprise customers across 171 countries and gained recognition as being featured in Gartner Market Guide and being selected as a National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) Champion.

The complete web security service, including API security, malicious bot mitigation, and DDoS protection, is based on a threat intelligence database collected from over 700,000 websites. Cloudbric WAF+ v3.0 improved in both user accessibility and operational convenience by updating the user interface such as console, along with an integrated dashboard that provides a clear overview of overall attack status and essential security insights at a glance. In addition, it enhanced bot security features by adding management features of good bots and bad bots, where one can block or give access to specific bots. The monitoring capabilities have been upgraded to further strengthen real-time responsiveness. Administrator features have become more powerful through adding new functionalities including support for multiple accounts and access control, administrator specific two-factor authentication, IP restriction and detailed audit logs.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, stated“Cloudbric WAF+ has been loved by numerous customers worldwide for its strong security and ease of use. Building on Penta Security's extensive experience in the cybersecurity industry and customer feedback, we are proud to release a major upgraded version of Cloudbric WAF+ that further enhances both security and usability. This upgrade is our way of repaying the continuous support of our valued clients”.

