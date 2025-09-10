Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk


2025-09-10 08:16:03
AWM Logo

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk

WHAT: Andrew Wommack Ministries Hosts Event Honoring Charlie Kirk

WHO: Andrew Wommack and a special panel

WHEN: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 6:00pm MDT

WHERE: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863

MEDIA NOTES:
1. Media check in at the campus gate then at the front desk by 5:15pm MDT
2. No video - livestream at
3. Still photography is permitted
4. Media will be seated in a designated section
5. Andrew Wommack and speakers will not be available for interviews

Recent Press Statement on the death of Charlie Kirk

Public Relations
AWMI
+1 719-651-5943
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

