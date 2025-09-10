MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk
AWM LogoWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk
WHAT: Andrew Wommack Ministries Hosts Event Honoring Charlie Kirk
WHO: Andrew Wommack and a special panel
WHEN: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 6:00pm MDT
WHERE: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863
MEDIA NOTES:
1. Media check in at the campus gate then at the front desk by 5:15pm MDT
2. No video - livestream at
3. Still photography is permitted
4. Media will be seated in a designated section
5. Andrew Wommack and speakers will not be available for interviews
Recent Press Statement on the death of Charlie Kirk
Public Relations
AWMI
+1 719-651-5943
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment