Green Expands Into Europe Further Data Centers Planned

Lupfig, September 11, 2025 – Green, the leading Swiss data center provider for corporate customers and cloud providers, is pushing ahead with its expansion into Europe. With Green Datacenter Germany GmbH, the company has established a subsidiary in Germany. Evaluations on data center locations in the Frankfurt am Main area have already been carried out, with the aim of providing energy-efficient, high-availability data center capacity to meet the increasing demand from companies and cloud providers.

Green already operates six data centers at four locations in Switzerland, with three more under construction. Throughout its operations, the company consistently focuses on energy efficiency, technological innovation and long-term benefits for customers, partners and the region.“The move to Germany marks another milestone in our growth strategy. As an expert in sustainable data centers, Green is meeting the growing demand created by AI and digitalization with powerful, energy-efficient infrastructure,” explains Roger Süess, CEO of Green.

Heiko Siats appointed Managing Director for Germany

With more than 20 years of experience in developing and operating critical infrastructure in fields such as aviation security, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and data centers, Heiko Siats brings proven leadership to his new role as Managing Director of Green Datacenter Germany GmbH. Siats combines sound technical expertise with business acumen and is well-connected in the industry. Under his leadership, a local team will be established and projects implemented.“Developing and operating data centers is just the beginning – the key is to work with customers, partners, and the region to create lasting value,” explains Siats.

The expansion into Germany marks the start of Green's plans for growth in Europe.







Green is the leading data center provider in Switzerland and is pursuing a growth strategy: the company is growing in its domestic market and expanding into Europe at the same time. With new, secure and energy-efficient data center capacities in strategic markets, Green is opening up additional opportunities for sustainable growth and digital innovation for cloud providers and businesses.

Today, Green operates six data centers in the greater Zurich area, with three more under construction. Further projects in Switzerland and Germany are currently being planned. Green offers georedundant high-performance computing for cloud providers and large companies, as well as comprehensive networking solutions across all locations. Green is the only Swiss provider to be awarded the prestigious M&O Stamp of Approval by the Uptime Institute and has received multiple awards, including Swiss market leader for data center and colocation services (ISG, 2020–2025), innovation in waste heat utilization (Data Cloud Global Awards, 2024) and the best new data center project in EMEA (DCS Awards, 2023).

