Regina Keelan Bass Debut Novel Ghost Judge Blends Supernatural Intrigue With Legal Drama

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Regina Keelan Bass, a retired lawyer and former high school English teacher, is set to captivate readers with her debut novel, Ghost Judge . Blending the complexities of the American judicial system with a touch of the supernatural, Ghost Judge weaves a gripping tale that challenges the boundaries of law, friendship, and love.The story begins with a seemingly tragic but accidental death in Kansas City, Missouri. Judge David Cover plummets down an empty elevator shaft in a building undergoing renovations. Ten months later, the investigation into his death is far from closed, and the story takes a surprising turn. Kat Mundy, a woman judge who was close to David, begins presiding over the murder trial of an attorney-construction rehabber who was initially blamed for the accident.However, the case takes an eerie twist when Judge Cover's ghost begins appearing to Judge Mundy, revealing startling new details. The ghostly figure of David uncovers the real murderer, an attorney both familiar and unexpected to them and tasks Judge Mundy with unearthing the truth. As their investigation deepens, so does their connection, transforming a professional bond into a poignant love story.Drawing from her own experiences in law, Regina's story presents more than just a courtroom drama. Ghost Judge explores the human emotions that drive judicial decisions and the unforeseen forces that shape justice, presenting readers with a haunting yet thrilling mystery.Regina Keelan Bass was inspired to write Ghost Judge after learning of a real-life judge's tragic accident while inspecting a building in Kansas City. With her background in law and personal experience in the courtroom, she channeled her experiences into this gripping tale, turning an unfortunate event into a powerful murder mystery.Ghost Judge is more than a legal thriller, it is a story of justice, love, and redemption, demonstrating how the pursuit of truth transcends both the living and the dead. Regina's message to her readers is clear: "Justice is not always what it seems, and sometimes, the truth can only be uncovered when we look beyond the courtroom."Fans of supernatural thrillers, legal dramas, and compelling love stories will find Ghost Judge an exhilarating read. Regina Keelan Bass offers a fresh and innovative perspective on the genre, making this debut novel a must-read for anyone fascinated by the intricate workings of the justice system.

