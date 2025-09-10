Celebrated Children's Author Lynne Roberto Featured In Novelist Post

Magazine Caption: "Discover captivating stories, expert insights, and trending topics-all in one place. Your go-to magazine for inspiration and knowledge."

Lynne Roberto, author of beloved children's books, shares how her upbringing and emotional experiences inspire magical, heartfelt stories that guide young readers through life's challenges.

Lynne Roberto shares the magic behind her bestselling children's books in Novelist Post, celebrating stories that inspire resilience and compassion.

- Lynne Roberto LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Lynne Roberto is featured in the latest issue of Novelist Post magazine, the prestigious British publication renowned for showcasing bestselling and award-winning authors. The in-depth interview offers a heartfelt glimpse into Roberto's imaginative world, celebrating her powerful storytelling, enduring characters, and unwavering commitment to helping young readers navigate life's complexities through compassion and creativity.The magazine, which also praised Roberto and her latest titles with a glowing review, highlighted her unique ability to“see the world through a child's eyes while speaking to the deepest corners of the human heart.” Her books - including the deeply touching Grandma Forgets : But I Remember and the beloved Jack the Bear series - have become cherished favourites for families seeking stories that blend wonder, emotional truth, and gentle wisdom.In the feature, Roberto opens up about the roots of her creativity, inspired by a childhood immersed in her parents' toymaking world.“Growing up, I was taught to think creatively or 'out of the box,'” she recalls.“It made it easy to see possibilities in everything I did.” These early experiences shaped not only her storytelling voice but also the rich inner lives of characters like Jack, Scarlet, George, and Oliver - each crafted with empathy, humour, and heartfelt understanding.Reflecting on Grandma Forgets, Roberto shares:“I wanted this story to ease the way for children to understand that memory loss doesn't mean that love is lost.” Her books blend serious themes with magic and hope, helping young readers confront challenges with courage.“Learning to find the fun in situations can ease the pain,” she says.In Saving Oliver: The Elephant Who Went to Sea, Roberto channels childhood grief into a message of resilience.“Even when the worst happens, I wanted kids to understand that they can be happy again.”Reader responses speak to the emotional reach of her work.“Peanut's 5th birthday was last night and she got a ton of gifts, but all she wanted to do was to crawl in her great grandma's lap and read the Jack books - and Oliver is her favourite story!”The feature article affirms Lynne Roberto's place among the finest children's authors writing today, capturing hearts across generations with tales that comfort, inspire, and endure.About the AuthorBorn and raised in the vibrant city of Pasadena, California, Lynne Roberto grew up in an enchanted world of imagination, deeply influenced by her toymaker parents. As the official toy tester and advisor to her father, Lynne spent her early years surrounded by wonder and novelty, experiences that profoundly shaped her creative journey. Immersed in a world of colors, forms, and boundless creativity, Lynne developed a passion for writing, arts and crafts from a young age, nurtured by her mother's artistic influence.This upbringing cultivated a versatile artistic skill set, which Lynne continues to expand. Drawing inspiration from her surroundings, Lynne works to capture the essence of life through thousands of photographs, each image a potential element in her ever-evolving work. Known as a diversified artist, her relentless curiosity and zest for life infuses her writings and art with vivid energy.Whether drawing or painting from pictures, dreams, or imagining deeply resonant stories, Lynne Roberto selects subject matter that speaks to her on a personal level, weaving her unique perspective into every word and every brushstroke. Her work is not just an expression but a tribute to a life lived with wonder, curiosity and creativity at its core.About Novelist Post – Bestsellers VoiceBased in London, UK, Novelist Post is a prestigious literary magazine revered for its focus on bestselling, award-winning, and extraordinary authors who define the global literary landscape. By featuring deep-dive interviews, exclusive features, and thoughtful reviews, Novelist Post connects authors and readers from around the world.In addition to its print editions, the magazine boasts robust online, interactive, and social media platforms, making it an inclusive and accessible hub for book enthusiasts and authors alike. The magazine is available in print over 190 countries and thousands of retailers and stores.For more information, exclusive excerpts, or to purchase a digital copy, please visit Novelist Post.

