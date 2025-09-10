Artresin Expands Product Offering With Individual Resin And Hardener Bottles Now Available Online

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carrollton, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrollton, Texas - September 10, 2025 -

ArtResin, a leading brand in high-quality epoxy resin products for artists, has expanded its online store to include individual bottles of resin and hardener in the most popular sizes: 8 oz, 16 oz, 32 oz, and 1 gallon. This new option allows customers to top up only the component they've run out of - helping to reduce waste, extend the life of existing supplies, and save money by eliminating the need to purchase a full kit.

Previously, ArtResin products were sold exclusively in 2-part kits, in sizes ranging from 8 oz (236 ml) up to 10 gallons (37.8 L). While these kits remain the company's core offering, the new option to purchase single bottles responds to a growing demand from professional artists, educators, and hobbyists seeking more control over their resin supply.

"This is an exciting milestone for us and for our customers," said Ali Mutlu, CEO at ArtResin. "Over time, we've heard from many artists who have extra resin or hardener left over after completing a project. By offering each component separately, we're making it easier for them to replenish only what they need, helping reduce waste and maximise value."

The change reflects ArtResin's ongoing commitment to providing practical, customer-focused solutions for the creative community. While the resin-to-hardener ratio should always remain consistent for proper curing, leftover amounts can occur due to spills, measuring errors, or uneven pours. Offering single replacement bottles allows artists to top up as needed, reducing waste and giving them greater control over their materials - saving money by avoiding the purchase of an entirely new kit.

Industry observers note that flexibility in supply is increasingly important in the art materials market, especially for independent artists who often balance creativity with tight budgets and storage limitations. By introducing individual bottles, ArtResin positions itself as a forward-thinking supplier that listens closely to customer needs.

The expansion also supports sustainability efforts in the art sector. Allowing buyers to top up only the component they've run out of reduces unnecessary packaging and minimises the disposal of unused resin or hardener. This new option helps artists, schools, community art programmes, and makerspaces extend the life of their existing supplies, while lowering costs and environmental impact.

"This change just makes sense," said Ali. "When one bottle runs out, there's no need to buy a whole new kit. It gives artists more control over their materials, helps reduce waste, and saves money - without interrupting their creative flow."

ArtResin continues to emphasise education and safety, providing comprehensive instructions and resources on its website to ensure users achieve the best results. Customers can find detailed guidance on mixing ratios, working times, and curing processes, whether they are purchasing full kits or individual bottles.

The individual bottles are now available through the US ArtResin website and will be offered alongside the company's complete range of epoxy resin kits and accessories. This expansion marks the latest step in ArtResin's mission to inspire creativity and support artists with high-quality, user-friendly materials.

About ArtResin

ArtResin is a Canadian-founded company with U.S.-based production, dedicated to creating premium-quality epoxy resin products designed specifically for artists and makers. Established with a focus on safety, clarity, and long-term durability, the brand has become a trusted name among professionals and hobbyists worldwide. ArtResin's signature formula is non-toxic when used as directed, certified safe for home use, and engineered to protect against yellowing, helping artworks retain their original beauty for years.

The company supports a wide range of creative applications, from fine art and woodworking to jewellery making and home décor projects. Beyond manufacturing, ArtResin is committed to education, offering an extensive library of tutorials, technical guides, and inspiration to help users get the best results. Environmental responsibility also plays a key role in its operations, with ongoing efforts to reduce packaging waste and promote mindful use of materials.

