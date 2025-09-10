Azalea House to Offer Masters Tickets in 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Addition to Tickets to Golf's First Major, Azalea House Will Offer VIP Packages

New York, NY , Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azalea House recently announced that they will offer Masters tickets in 2026 . Additionally, they will offer transportation to and from Augusta National Golf Club and VIP packages as well as hotel and housing options. For years, Azalea House has offered these and 2026 will continue the tradition.







Azalea House

The 2026 Masters will be played at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6th through the 12th. On April 6th, 7th, and 8th, qualifying golfers will play“practice rounds.” These rounds will not count in the tournament. A Par-3 contest will also be held on April 8th. Azalea House, in addition to offering tickets and packages for the tournament rounds, will also offer tickets to these events.

The tournament rounds will be held from Thursday, April 9th, through Sunday, April 12th. Azalea House has tickets for all four rounds. Golf enthusiasts can purchase tickets to one round or multiple rounds.

Azalea House sells Masters tickets as an alternative to Augusta National Golf Club's lottery. The golf club held this lottery in June 2025. Those who wished to enter the lottery and win Masters 2026 tickets had to enter during the application window. This window was open from June 1st, 2025, through June 20th, 2025.

Azalea House hotel packages include a one or two-night stay at a nearby hotel as well as transportation to and from Augusta National Golf Club. In 2026, guests will stay at the Stay America Premier Suites, which are located 4.5 miles from the golf course.

In addition to the hotel stay, Azalea House offers housing options. These are homes that are rented out during the tournament. Currently, Azalea House offers three separate homes, each with at least three bedrooms. All three of the homes are located no more than 7 miles from the golf course. The homes offer swimming pools, porches, parking, decks, and other amenities. This list is not comprehensive and Azalea House may add more homes where guests can stay.

The VIP Packages from Azalea House include admittance to the tournament as well as“The Enterprise Mill.” An intimate event venue close to Augusta National, the Enterprise Mill has entertained golf enthusiasts for more than 25 years.

“We're so glad to be able to offer Masters tickets to the fans. We believe that anyone who wants to be able to experience a tradition unlike any other should be able to, regardless of what happened in some lottery. It's an honor to help more people to enjoy this incredible tournament,” said a spokesperson from Azalea House.

Those interested in purchasing 2026 Masters tickets, lodging, or making a press inquiry, should contact Azalea House through their or by calling 1-(205) - MASTERS.

About Azalea House

Where golf meets true Southern hospitality, Azalea House offers many ways to experience the Masters. Through Azalea House, golf fans can purchase tickets, hotels, VIP packages, and much more. Additionally, Azalea House has a unique collection of Masters memorabilia, including a 1934 Masters Badge (from before the tournament was called“The Masters'), including the signatures of all the participants.

