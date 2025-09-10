Mettalusso And Burn Survivor Tonya Meisenbach Aka Burnedbeauty2018 Announce First-Of-Kind Collaboration

Tonya's Story Shade - Her Signature Lipstick

Tonya Meisenbach aka BurnedBeauty2018 in her signature lipstick shade Tonya's Story x Mettalusso

It's More Than A Lipstick. It's A Celebration Of Courage, Renewal and Beauty.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mettalusso , the pioneering vegan and lifestyle brand, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Tonya Meisenbach, known to her thousands of followers as BurnedBeauty2018 . This collaboration launches with a co-branded, vegan, long-wear creamy lipstick in Tonya's signature deep red shade- a color as bold and authentic as her personal story.Tonya is a burn survivor. In 2018, her life changed dramatically after sustaining third-degree burns over 30% of her body and face. Her years-long journey through recovery has become a beacon of hope for others as she openly shares her injuries, experiences and resilience with the message of self-love across mainstream and social media platforms. The lipstick, with shade name, Tonya's Story, reflects her signature style from before the accident. After much rehab and reconstruction, Tonya is just now able to wear her beloved and empowering shade once more.Mettalusso stands for more than makeup says Christine Flagler, Founder of Mettalusso.“Mettalusso stands for love, with the very essence of it, Metta, embedded within the name. Love is inherently all-inclusive and naturally celebrates individuality with compassion and acceptance. Partnering with Tonya is deeply relevant, as her story embodies the spirit and strength we all look to have in our lives. Together, we have created a signature product that is as high performing as it is meaningful.”In the world of beauty, this launch marks a unique collaboration. It's also a first for both Mettalusso and Ms. Meisenbach. Mettalusso, a brand recognized for being unique, is the world's first to launch vegan product collections of skincare, makeup and pet care all under one label. Known for its fashion forward aesthetic and cruelty free innovation, Mettalusso products are designed for exceptional performance while aligning with conscious consumer values.“This collaboration is so much more than a lipstick to me,” says Tonya Meisenbach.“It's about reclaiming my true self on my own terms now and it confirms that self-expression is powerful for everyone. I love working with Mettalusso, because it is a brand that knows love and beauty are meant for everyone.The Mettalusso X BurnedBeauty2018 Tonya's Story vegan signature lipstick is now available at Mettalusso, on YouTube, Meta, TikTok, Amazon and WalMart.About Mettalusso – Mettalusso is a groundbreaking vegan beauty and lifestyle brand offering luxury quality makeup, skincare and pet grooming products. Committed to cruelty-free and high-performance formulations with a fashion forward aesthetic, Mettalusso delivers products designed for both people and pets.Media Contact:Christine Flagler, Founder... 833-456-8358

Christine Flagler

Mettalusso

+1 833-456-8358

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

BurnedBeauty2018 aka Tonya Meisenbach shares her signature lipstick Tonya's Story x Mettalusso

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.