Longer Autumn Sale Finding The Right Laser Engraving Machine

MENAFN - GetNews) Autumn is a season full of inspiration. The crisp air, golden leaves, warm lights, and festive atmosphere make it the perfect time for creativity. Whether it's engraving a wooden bookmark shaped like a maple leaf, crafting an acrylic lamp that glows with soft autumn light, or preparing personalized pumpkin decorations and leather gifts for the upcoming holidays, laser engraving can transform these autumn elements into unique works of art.

This article will explore the engraving materials and application scenarios best suited for autumn, provide you with a practical buying guide, and share exclusive seasonal deals so you can start your autumn creations at a more affordable price.

Choose Laser Modules Based on Common Autumn Materials

Autumn creations often feature wood, leather, and acrylic: wood for bookmarks, ornaments, and models; leather for personalized keychains and wallet covers; and acrylic for school supplies and décor.

If you mainly work with wood, dark acrylic, leather, fabric, autumn leaves, stone, or seasonal décor items such as pumpkins, pine cones, or slate coasters, a blue laser module is an excellent choice. Blue lasers can accurately engrave intricate patterns and textures on these surfaces, making them ideal for wooden autumn crafts, decorative leatherwork, and cozy seasonal decorations.







30W Laser Module for Longer Ray5

For creating autumn-themed items such as metal pendants, seasonal keychains, decorative nameplates, or holiday gift tags, or when working with metals like gold, silver, copper, iron, and aluminum, an infrared (IR) laser module is the better choice. These high-energy lasers excel at precise marking and engraving on metal surfaces, making them ideal for seasonal metal crafts and personalized autumn gifts.

Higher power isn't always necessary. For beginners focusing on autumn-inspired projects using wood and acrylic, a mid-range power level, such as 10W, is usually sufficient. With a 10W blue laser, you can achieve fine, detailed engravings and even cut through 8mm basswood in a single pass, making it perfect for autumn-themed crafts while significantly improving efficiency.







2W Ruby Pulsed Infrared Laser Module

Perfect for beginners and entry-level users, the Ray5 Mini is one of the smallest and lightest laser engravers. It's ideal for autumn-themed projects, such as engraving wooden leaves, pumpkin decorations, slate coasters, and personalized leather gifts can engrave or cut over 300 materials.

Longer Ray5 mini Laser Engraver

Entry-Level & Light Projects (thin wood, paper, leather, some acrylic):

Recommended Power: 6W - 10W

Suggested Models: Nano 6W, RAY5 10W

Features: Affordable, compact, desktop-friendly, and easy to learn. Perfect for hobbyists and beginners creating autumn-themed projects, such as engraving wooden leaves, pumpkin decorations, slate coasters, and personalized leather gifts. Ideal for small handmade crafts that capture the warm and cozy atmosphere of fall.

Scenario-Based Model Selection

Usage scenarios also influence your choice of engraver. For home use and large-format autumn creations, an XY-axis motion engraver is ideal. The laser head moves over a fixed work area, making it perfect for engraving large wooden panels with autumn leaf motifs, full leather sheets for seasonal decorations, or oversized pumpkin and harvest-themed crafts.

Extension Kits for LONGER RAY5 Laser Engraver(XY Axis)

Extension Kits for Longer Laser B1

For small-batch studio production, including autumn-themed items such as miniature pumpkin charms, leaf-shaped keychains, seasonal metal gift tags, as well as phone cases, metal tags, and electronics, galvo-style engravers provide much faster engraving. By using mirrors to direct the laser beam instead of moving the workpiece, these machines are highly efficient for detailed seasonal projects. However, galvo engravers tend to be more expensive.

LONGER's laser engravers leverage optimized hardware and software algorithms to surpass the traditional XY-axis speed limitations, achieving speeds of up to 36,000mm/min. This allows for large-scale autumn-themed engravings, such as wooden panels with leaf patterns, pumpkin décor, or seasonal leather projects, with near-galvo speed performance while maintaining a better price-to-performance ratio.

Professional & High-Efficiency Use (large format, dense materials, fast cutting):

Recommended Power: 40W+

Suggested Models: B140W series

Features: Designed for heavy-duty tasks and studio production, these engravers deliver powerful performance and faster cutting speeds. They are ideal for large-scale autumn projects, such as engraving big wooden panels with fall motifs, full leather sheets for seasonal decorations, or batch pumpkin and harvest-themed crafts.

Longer B1 40W Series

Focus on Key Specs: Balancing Precision, Speed, and Power

Precision Affects Quality Engraving precision directly determines the level of detail and quality of your finished projects. For studios or creators aiming for high-quality autumn-themed works, such as intricate wooden leaf panels, pumpkin décor, or detailed seasonal leather pieces, investing in higher precision models within your budget ensures your creations capture every fine detail.

Engraving speed plays a crucial role in both productivity and profitability. Faster engraving allows you to produce more in less time, which is especially important for batch orders and ensuring customer satisfaction. Different machines provide varying balances between speed and precision, so it's important to choose one based on your production needs and budget, ensuring both high-quality results and efficient workflow, whether you're creating autumn-themed crafts or seasonal decorations.

LONGER employs compressed laser spot technology, which narrows the beam to just 0.08 × 0.1 mm, allowing for ultra-fine details and crisp lines. This precision is perfect for autumn-themed creations, such as engraving delicate leaf patterns, intricate pumpkin designs, or detailed seasonal leather and wood crafts.

Intermediate & Mainstream Use (thicker wood, dark acrylic, fine engraving, small batch production):

Recommended Power: 20W - 30W

Suggested Models: Ray5 20W series, Nano Pro 12W

Features: Balanced speed, accuracy, and versatility, ideal for small studios and makerspaces. Perfect for autumn projects, like wooden leaf engravings, pumpkin décor, and seasonal leather or acrylic crafts.







Nano Pro 12W

Consider Safety and User-Friendliness

Safety First: Laser engravers emit radiation, so choose Class 1 certified machines for full compliance with safety standards for features like:

Enclosed shielding to block light and smoke

Auto power-off on errors

Emergency stop buttons and alarms for abnormal operations

Additional protections: protective shields, multiple sensors, exhaust fans, child locks

Ease of Use: Assembly-free, plug-and-play machines improve the user experience, especially for beginners. LONGER machines come pre-calibrated and ready to use, so you can start creating autumn-themed projects-like wooden leaf engravings, pumpkin décor, and seasonal crafts-right out of the box without tedious setup.

Product Recommendations: Find Your Perfect Match

Ray5 Series (Best Value)

Ray5 10W: Affordable entry point. Great for learning the basics.

Ray5 20W (Star Product): Best price-to-performance balance.

*Ray5 20W Pro Max (Machine + Honeycomb Panel + Air Pump + Roller): Covers all essentials.

Honeycomb panel protects base, improves airflow.

Air pump clears smoke for better clarity. Roller enables cylindrical engraving.

Autumn Promotion Price:$519.99 (was $869.99), save $350!

*RAY5 20W Extension Pack (+ Extension Rods): Increases Y-axis space for larger material. Autumn Promotion Price:$589.99 (was $819.99), save $230!







B1 Series (Professional)

B1 40W: High power for serious work.

*B1 40W Pro Max (Machine + Honeycomb + Roller + Camera + Enclosure): Ultimate setup allows precise positioning; enclosure improves safety. Deal: $1119.99

*B1 40W IR + Material Pack (+ IR Head + Material Kit):Infrared laser head for metal marking, material kit for instant use. Deal: $1309.99

Nano Series (Desktop Precision)Nano Pro 12W: Ideal for jewelry, electronics, and detailed work.

Nano Pro Max (Machine + Chuck + Extension Rod) :Chuck enables rotary engraving; rods extend X-axis: $1019.99







Accessory Guide: Upgrade Smart for Better Results



Honeycomb Panel (Highly Recommended): Protects base, avoids reflection, improves results.

Air Assist (Highly Recommended.): Removes smoke/debris during engraving, enhances line clarity.

Roller: Enables cylindrical engraving (cups, tubes, etc.)

Extension Rods: Expand engraving area.

Camera: (B1 Series) Allows precise design placement.

IR Laser Head: For metal/ceramic marking. Smoke Purifier: Improves air quality, protects health.

Autumn Promotion Bundle Tip: Accessories bought separately are often pricier. Autumn Promotion bundles offer 24%-41% OFF. Choose a package that includes key items like a honeycomb panel and air pump for best value. For example, the Ray5 20W Pro Max's accessory value exceeds the bundle discount.

